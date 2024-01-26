Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 26, 2024 / 9:41 AM

'Bachelor' alum Amanda Stanton gives birth to third child

By Annie Martin

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton is a mom of three.

The television personality recently welcomed her third child, her first with her husband, Michael Fogel.

Stanton shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside photos with Fogel and their baby girl.

"she's finally here," she captioned the post. "1.24.24 at 1:40pm in room 42."

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars JoJo Fletcher, Andi Dorfman and Jade Roper were among those to congratulate Stanton in the comments.

"OH MY WORD. Congrats mama! So excited for y'all!" Fletcher wrote.

"Welcome to the fam sweet girl!!! She's perfect just like her mama!" Dorfman added.

"Precious girl!!! Congrats, Amanda!!" Roper said.

Stanton also has two daughters, Kingsley, 11, and Charlie, 9, with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio.

Stanton and Fogel married in September 2022 and announced in August 2023 that they were expecting their first child together.

"Baby Fogel due in January," Stanton said on Instagram. "I have been dreaming of this day for so long & I am so excited to finally share the news with you all!!"

Stanton came to fame in Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor and later appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Season 3.

