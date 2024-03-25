Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 25, 2024 / 12:49 PM

'The Last Thing He Told Me': Apple TV+ series renewed for Season 2

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Garner plays Hannah Hall in "The Last Thing He Told Me." File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI
1 of 4 | Jennifer Garner plays Hannah Hall in "The Last Thing He Told Me." File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- The Last Thing He Told Me will return for a second season.

Apple TV+ announced in a press release Monday that it renewed the show for Season 2.

Advertisement

The Last Thing He Told Me is a mystery-thriller series based on the Laura Dave novel.

Jennifer Garner stars as Hannah Hall, a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

Season 2 is based on an upcoming sequel to Dave's novel, which will be published in 2025 ahead of the show's Season 2 premiere.

Garner, Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and David Morse will return in the new season.

"Like so many people, I fell for Hannah on page one of Laura Dave's gripping novel," Garner said.

"I'm thrilled to get to tell more of Hannah's story -- I couldn't have said yes more quickly to season two!" she added. "These characters and their story mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we're excited to give audiences even more with this next chapter."

Advertisement

The Last Thing He Told Me is created and adapted by Dave and Josh Singer, who also executive produce with Garner, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Aaron Zelman will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer with Singer in Season 2.

Season 1 premiered in April 2023.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Candiace Dillard leaves 'Real Housewives of Potomac'
TV // 1 hour ago
Candiace Dillard leaves 'Real Housewives of Potomac'
March 25 (UPI) -- Candiace Dillard announced her exit from Bravo reality series "Real Housewives of Potomac."
'Under the Bridge' trailer: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone investigate murder
TV // 2 hours ago
'Under the Bridge' trailer: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone investigate murder
March 25 (UPI) -- "Under the Bridge," a true crime drama based on the Rebecca Godfrey book, is coming to Hulu.
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
March 25 (UPI) -- "Bluey" special "The Sign" is coming to Disney+ in April, along with the new episode "Ghostbasket."
Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years
TV // 5 hours ago
Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years
March 25 (UPI) -- Ralf Little, who played the longest serving detective inspector on "Death in Paradise," has left the show after four years, 36 episodes and three feature-length specials.
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV // 10 hours ago
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
LOS ANGELES, March 25 (UPI) -- "A Gentleman in Moscow," premiering Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime, shows the personal side of the Russian revolution in a juicy drama.
Showtime backtracks on 'Uncoupled' rescue
TV // 23 hours ago
Showtime backtracks on 'Uncoupled' rescue
March 24 (UPI) -- Showtime has reversed its decision to aIr a second season of "Uncoupled" after saving the Neil Patrick Harris show following its cancellation at Netflix.
Selena Gomez returning for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel series
TV // 2 days ago
Selena Gomez returning for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel series
March 23 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building" actress Selena Gomez is returning for a sequel to her teen series, "Wizards of Waverly Place."
Colin Farrell remembers legendary gangster in 'Penguin' teaser
TV // 2 days ago
Colin Farrell remembers legendary gangster in 'Penguin' teaser
March 22 (UPI) -- Max released the teaser for "The Penguin" on Friday. The "Batman" spinoff starring Colin Farrell premieres this fall.
'Eric' poster introduces Benedict Cumberbatch series at Netflix
TV // 3 days ago
'Eric' poster introduces Benedict Cumberbatch series at Netflix
March 22 (UPI) -- "Eric," a new thriller series starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is coming to Netflix.
'Baby Reindeer' trailer: Richard Gadd plays comedian with a stalker
TV // 3 days ago
'Baby Reindeer' trailer: Richard Gadd plays comedian with a stalker
March 22 (UPI) -- "Baby Reindeer," a new series created by and starring Richard Gadd, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement