'The Last Thing He Told Me': Apple TV+ series renewed for Season 2

Jennifer Garner plays Hannah Hall in "The Last Thing He Told Me."

March 25 (UPI) -- The Last Thing He Told Me will return for a second season. Apple TV+ announced in a press release Monday that it renewed the show for Season 2.

The Last Thing He Told Me is a mystery-thriller series based on the Laura Dave novel.

Jennifer Garner stars as Hannah Hall, a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

Season 2 is based on an upcoming sequel to Dave's novel, which will be published in 2025 ahead of the show's Season 2 premiere.

Garner, Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and David Morse will return in the new season.

"Like so many people, I fell for Hannah on page one of Laura Dave's gripping novel," Garner said.

"I'm thrilled to get to tell more of Hannah's story -- I couldn't have said yes more quickly to season two!" she added. "These characters and their story mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we're excited to give audiences even more with this next chapter."

The Last Thing He Told Me is created and adapted by Dave and Josh Singer, who also executive produce with Garner, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Aaron Zelman will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer with Singer in Season 2.

Season 1 premiered in April 2023.