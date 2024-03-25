1 of 4 | Riley Keough stars in "Under the Bridge," a new series based on the Rebecca Godfrey book. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series Under the Bridge. The streaming service shared a trailer for the true crime drama Monday featuring Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone. Advertisement

Under the Bridge is based on the Rebecca Godfrey book of the same name, which explores the real-life murder of teenager Reena Virk.

Keough plays a fictional version of Godfrey, who works with a police officer (Gladstone) to investigate the young girls accused of the murder.

"Through the eyes of Godfrey and a local police officer, the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder -- revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer," an official description reads.

Under the Bridge is executive produced by Liz Tigelaar, who developed and served as showrunner on the Hulu adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere.

The series premieres April 17 on Hulu.

Keough's recent acting credits include the Prime Video series Daisy Jones & the Six, while Gladstone starred in the Oscar-nominated film Killers of the Flower Moon.