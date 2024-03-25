Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 25, 2024 / 11:35 AM

Anne Hathaway goes public about past miscarriage

By Annie Martin
Anne Hathaway discussed motherhood and her past fertility struggles in the April issue of Vanity Fair. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Anne Hathaway discussed motherhood and her past fertility struggles in the April issue of Vanity Fair. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Anne Hathaway is going public about a past miscarriage.

The 41-year-old actress discussed motherhood and her past fertility struggles in the April issue of Vanity Fair.

Advertisement

Hathaway has two sons, Jonathan, 7, and Jack, 3, with her husband, Adam Shulman, but experienced "infertility and conception hell" with both of her pregnancies, she previously shared on Instagram in 2019.

In the new interview, Hathaway explained how she felt it was important to not sugarcoat the truth of her experience.

"Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would've felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone," she said.

Hathaway then shared how she experienced a miscarriage in 2015 during the run of her one-woman off-Broadway show Grounded, which required her "to give birth on stage every night."

Advertisement

The actress kept it together on stage but shared her pain with friends who attended her performance.

"It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine. I had to keep it real otherwise... So when it did not go well for me, having been on the other side of it -- where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone -- I wanted to let my sisters know, 'You don't have to always be graceful. I see you and I've been you,'" she said. "It's really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you're doing something wrong."

When she wrote her post, Hathaway also wanted to reassure other people struggling with fertility that they are not alone.

"The thing that broke my heart, blew my mind, and gave me hope was that for three years after, almost daily, a woman came up to me in tears and I would just hold her, because she was carrying this [pain] around and suddenly it wasn't all hers anymore," she said.

As a mother, Hathaway said she strives to be gentle and nurturing, including to herself.

Hathaway will next star in The Idea of You, a romance film based on the Robinne Lee novel. The movie premieres May 2 on Prime Video.

Advertisement

Anne Hathaway's career: awards, red carpets, film

Anne Hathaway, who portrays Princess Mia in "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of the film at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on August 7, 2004. The first film premiered in 2001. Photo by Maria Gutierez/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Sunset Boulevard' with Nicole Scherzinger to open on Broadway in fall
Entertainment News // 2 minutes ago
'Sunset Boulevard' with Nicole Scherzinger to open on Broadway in fall
March 25 (UPI) -- Nicole Scherzinger will make her Broadway debut in the "Sunset Boulevard" musical, which opens in the fall.
'Under the Bridge' trailer: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone investigate murder
TV // 1 hour ago
'Under the Bridge' trailer: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone investigate murder
March 25 (UPI) -- "Under the Bridge," a true crime drama based on the Rebecca Godfrey book, is coming to Hulu.
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
March 25 (UPI) -- "Bluey" special "The Sign" is coming to Disney+ in April, along with the new episode "Ghostbasket."
Bachelor Nation couple Chris Conran, Alana Milne engaged
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Bachelor Nation couple Chris Conran, Alana Milne engaged
March 25 (UPI) -- "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 stars Chris Conran and Alana Milne announced their engagement.
Ashley Park joins 'Emily in Paris' co-stars at Disneyland Paris
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Ashley Park joins 'Emily in Paris' co-stars at Disneyland Paris
March 25 (UPI) -- Ashley Park, Lily Collins and other "Emily in Paris" stars enjoyed an outing at Disneyland Paris following Park's health scare.
Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld honor Kevin Hart at Mark Twain gala
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld honor Kevin Hart at Mark Twain gala
March 25 (UPI) -- Comedian and actor Kevin Hart accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at a gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Sunday.
Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years
TV // 3 hours ago
Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years
March 25 (UPI) -- Ralf Little, who played the longest serving detective inspector on "Death in Paradise," has left the show after four years, 36 episodes and three feature-length specials.
Katie Couric becomes grandmother after daughter Ellie gives birth
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Katie Couric becomes grandmother after daughter Ellie gives birth
March 25 (UPI) -- Broadcast journalist Katie Couric has become a grandmother for the first time after her daughter, television writer and director Ellie Monahan, gave birth.
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV // 8 hours ago
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
LOS ANGELES, March 25 (UPI) -- "A Gentleman in Moscow," premiering Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime, shows the personal side of the Russian revolution in a juicy drama.
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
March 25 (UPI) -- Actor Katharine McPhee turns 40 and writer Gloria Steinem turns 90, among the famous birthdays for March 25.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement