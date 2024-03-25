Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 25, 2024 / 9:52 AM

Bachelor Nation couple Chris Conran, Alana Milne engaged

By Annie Martin

March 25 (UPI) -- Bachelor Nation couple Chris Conran and Alana Milne are engaged to be married.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 stars announced their engagement Sunday after more than two years of dating.

Advertisement

Conran shared photos on Instagram from his proposal in Bali, Indonesia.

"My dream girl said yes to forever," he captioned the post.

Bachelor Nation's Tammy Ly and John Hersey were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

Advertisement

"IM SO HAPPY!!!" Ly wrote.

"SO EXCITED!!!! Wishing you both all the happiness in the world. Congratulations you guys!!!!" he wrote.

Conran and Milne met in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and confirmed their relationship after the finale in October 2021.

Conran previously appeared in Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, while Milne was a contestant in Matt James' season of The Bachelor.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
TV // 23 minutes ago
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
March 25 (UPI) -- "Bluey" special "The Sign" is coming to Disney+ in April, along with the new episode "Ghostbasket."
Ashley Park joins 'Emily in Paris' co-stars at Disneyland Paris
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Ashley Park joins 'Emily in Paris' co-stars at Disneyland Paris
March 25 (UPI) -- Ashley Park, Lily Collins and other "Emily in Paris" stars enjoyed an outing at Disneyland Paris following Park's health scare.
Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld honor Kevin Hart at Mark Twain gala
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld honor Kevin Hart at Mark Twain gala
March 25 (UPI) -- Comedian and actor Kevin Hart accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at a gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Sunday.
Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years
TV // 2 hours ago
Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years
March 25 (UPI) -- Ralf Little, who played the longest serving detective inspector on "Death in Paradise," has left the show after four years, 36 episodes and three feature-length specials.
Katie Couric becomes grandmother after daughter Ellie gives birth
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Katie Couric becomes grandmother after daughter Ellie gives birth
March 25 (UPI) -- Broadcast journalist Katie Couric has become a grandmother for the first time after her daughter, television writer and director Ellie Monahan, gave birth.
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV // 7 hours ago
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
LOS ANGELES, March 25 (UPI) -- "A Gentleman in Moscow," premiering Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime, shows the personal side of the Russian revolution in a juicy drama.
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
March 25 (UPI) -- Actor Katharine McPhee turns 40 and writer Gloria Steinem turns 90, among the famous birthdays for March 25.
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
March 24 (UPI) -- "Ghostbusters: Frozen" empire is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $45.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Showtime backtracks on 'Uncoupled' rescue
TV // 20 hours ago
Showtime backtracks on 'Uncoupled' rescue
March 24 (UPI) -- Showtime has reversed its decision to aIr a second season of "Uncoupled" after saving the Neil Patrick Harris show following its cancellation at Netflix.
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
March 24 (UPI) -- John Travolta shared video of his youngest child's impressive skiing skills this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement