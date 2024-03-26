Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 26, 2024 / 9:49 AM

Jenn Tran to star in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21

By Annie Martin
Jenn Tran will become the first Asian lead of the ABC dating reality series "The Bachelorette." Photo courtesy of ABC
Jenn Tran will become the first Asian lead of the ABC dating reality series "The Bachelorette." Photo courtesy of ABC

March 26 (UPI) -- Jenn Tran has been named the new star of The Bachelorette.

Bachelor host Jesse Palmer announced during The Bachelor Season 28 After the Final Rose special Monday that Tran will star in The Bachelorette Season 21.

Advertisement

Tran, a 25-year-old Vietnamese American physician's assistant student from Miami, Fla., will become the first Asian lead of The Bachelorette and the Bachelor franchise.

"Growing up, I always wanted to see Asian representation on TV," she said. "Now, to be here today... being like, 'I am going to be the main character in my story,' I can't help but think of how many people I'm inspiring and how many lives I can impact."

In her official Bachelor and Bachelorette biography, Tran is described as a "bubbly and compassionate" person who "has dedicated her life to helping others."

Advertisement

Tran is passionate about health care but is also ready to find love.

"Jenn has had multiple serious relationships but is still looking for a man who's as reliable and thoughtful as she is," her biography reads.

Tran was a contestant in The Bachelor Season 28 starring Joey Graziadei. She was eliminated in Week 7 along with Kelsey Toussant.

In the Season 28 finale, Graziadei proposed and got engaged to Kelsey Anderson.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Bachelor': Joey Graziadei gets engaged in Season 28 finale
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Bachelor': Joey Graziadei gets engaged in Season 28 finale
March 26 (UPI) -- Joey Graziadei chose between Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent in "The Bachelor" Season 28 finale.
Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, more join Seth Rogen 'Studio' series
TV // 14 hours ago
Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, more join Seth Rogen 'Studio' series
March 25 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced additional cast for the Seth Rogen comedy series "The Studio" on Monday. Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and more will costar with Rogen.
'The Last Thing He Told Me': Apple TV+ series renewed for Season 2
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Last Thing He Told Me': Apple TV+ series renewed for Season 2
March 25 (UPI) -- "The Last Thing He Told Me," a thriller series starring Jennifer Garner, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
Candiace Dillard leaves 'Real Housewives of Potomac'
TV // 22 hours ago
Candiace Dillard leaves 'Real Housewives of Potomac'
March 25 (UPI) -- Candiace Dillard announced her exit from Bravo reality series "Real Housewives of Potomac."
'Under the Bridge' trailer: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone investigate murder
TV // 1 day ago
'Under the Bridge' trailer: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone investigate murder
March 25 (UPI) -- "Under the Bridge," a true crime drama based on the Rebecca Godfrey book, is coming to Hulu.
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
March 25 (UPI) -- "Bluey" special "The Sign" is coming to Disney+ in April, along with the new episode "Ghostbasket."
Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years
TV // 1 day ago
Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years
March 25 (UPI) -- Ralf Little, who played the longest serving detective inspector on "Death in Paradise," has left the show after four years, 36 episodes and three feature-length specials.
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
LOS ANGELES, March 25 (UPI) -- "A Gentleman in Moscow," premiering Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime, shows the personal side of the Russian revolution in a juicy drama.
Showtime backtracks on 'Uncoupled' rescue
TV // 1 day ago
Showtime backtracks on 'Uncoupled' rescue
March 24 (UPI) -- Showtime has reversed its decision to aIr a second season of "Uncoupled" after saving the Neil Patrick Harris show following its cancellation at Netflix.
Selena Gomez returning for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel series
TV // 3 days ago
Selena Gomez returning for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel series
March 23 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building" actress Selena Gomez is returning for a sequel to her teen series, "Wizards of Waverly Place."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
Famous birthdays for March 26: Jennifer Grey, Keira Knightley
Famous birthdays for March 26: Jennifer Grey, Keira Knightley
Michael Jackson biopic casts its Quincy Jones, Diana Ross
Michael Jackson biopic casts its Quincy Jones, Diana Ross
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement