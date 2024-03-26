Jenn Tran to star in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21

Jenn Tran will become the first Asian lead of the ABC dating reality series "The Bachelorette." Photo courtesy of ABC

March 26 (UPI) -- Jenn Tran has been named the new star of The Bachelorette. Bachelor host Jesse Palmer announced during The Bachelor Season 28 After the Final Rose special Monday that Tran will star in The Bachelorette Season 21. Advertisement

Tran, a 25-year-old Vietnamese American physician's assistant student from Miami, Fla., will become the first Asian lead of The Bachelorette and the Bachelor franchise.

"Growing up, I always wanted to see Asian representation on TV," she said. "Now, to be here today... being like, 'I am going to be the main character in my story,' I can't help but think of how many people I'm inspiring and how many lives I can impact."

In her official Bachelor and Bachelorette biography, Tran is described as a "bubbly and compassionate" person who "has dedicated her life to helping others."

Tran is passionate about health care but is also ready to find love.

"Jenn has had multiple serious relationships but is still looking for a man who's as reliable and thoughtful as she is," her biography reads.

Tran was a contestant in The Bachelor Season 28 starring Joey Graziadei. She was eliminated in Week 7 along with Kelsey Toussant.

In the Season 28 finale, Graziadei proposed and got engaged to Kelsey Anderson.