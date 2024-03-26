Trending
March 26, 2024 / 10:54 AM

'Bad Boys 4' gets trailer, official title

By Annie Martin
Will Smith reprises Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey in "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Will Smith reprises Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey in "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is teasing the new film Bad Boys 4.

The studio shared a trailer and official title for the movie Tuesday.

Bad Boys 4, a sequel to Bad Boys for Life (2020) and the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise, will be titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

The buddy cop action film reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, who reprise their roles as Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey and Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett, respectively.

In the trailer, Lowrey (Smith) and Burnett (Lawrence) work to prove that the late Captain Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano) is being framed for corruption.

Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Tasha Smith, Ioan Gruffudd, Eric Dane and Jacob Scipio also star.

Smith and Lawrence wrapped filming earlier this month.

"WRAPPED!! Nothin' but Magic every time I'm with my guy. See y'all June 7 for @BadBoys 4!!" Lawrence wrote March 4 on social media.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is written by Chris Bremner and directed by Adil & Bilall, with Smith, Jerry Bruckheimer and Doug Belgrad as producers.

The film opens in theaters June 7.

