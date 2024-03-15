Trending
Entertainment News
March 15, 2024 / 11:38 AM

'Vikings' actor Alexander Ludwig expecting second child

By Annie Martin
Alexander Ludwig is expecting his second child with his wife, Lauren. File Photo by Will Newton/UPI
1 of 3 | Alexander Ludwig is expecting his second child with his wife, Lauren. File Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Vikings actor Alexander Ludwig is going to be a dad of two.

The 31-year-old actor is expecting his second child with his wife, Lauren Ludwig.

Ludwig and his wife shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo with their 10-month-old daughter, Leni James. The image shows Ludwig holding Leni as Lauren Ludwig snaps a selfie and holds her baby bump.

"Ooooops," she captioned the post. "New baby Ludwig coming June 2024 and we couldn't be more excited."

Ludwig and Lauren Ludwig welcomed daughter Leni in April 2023.

"Leni James Ludwig decided to come on her own schedule 4 weeks early. Born 4/27/23 at 7:24 a.m.," the couple said on Instagram Stories at the time. "@alexanderludwig was in another state filming and made it back just in time. A labor story for the books."

Ludwig and his wife experienced multiple miscarriages prior to Leni's birth.

Ludwig is known for playing Cato in The Hunger Games. He also portrayed Björn Ironside on Vikings and Ace Spade on Heels.

Zayn Malik releases 'What I Am,' first song of 2024
Music // 50 minutes ago
Zayn Malik releases 'What I Am,' first song of 2024
March 15 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik released "What I Am," a single from his forthcoming album, "Room Under the Stairs."
Cardi B releases 'Enough (Miami)' single, music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Cardi B releases 'Enough (Miami)' single, music video
March 15 (UPI) -- Cardi B released a single and music video for the song "Enough (Miami)."
'The Bear' renewed for Season 4, will film directly after Season 3
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Bear' renewed for Season 4, will film directly after Season 3
March 15 (UPI) -- "The Bear," a comedy-drama starring Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, will return for a fourth season on FX on Hulu.
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast reunites after Andre Braugher's death
TV // 2 hours ago
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast reunites after Andre Braugher's death
March 15 (UPI) -- Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews and other "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" stars reunited in the wake of Andre Braugher's death.
Kali Uchis gives birth to first child with Don Toliver
Music // 2 hours ago
Kali Uchis gives birth to first child with Don Toliver
March 15 (UPI) -- "Moonlight" singer Kali Uchis welcomed a son with her partner, rapper Don Toliver.
'Doctor Who' to return on May 10
TV // 2 hours ago
'Doctor Who' to return on May 10
March 15 (UPI) -- Disney and BBC announced that the next season of "Doctor Who" will premiere on May 10.
Justin Timberlake returns with album 'Everything I Thought It Was'
Music // 3 hours ago
Justin Timberlake returns with album 'Everything I Thought It Was'
March 15 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake released the album "Everything I Thought It Was" and a music video for the song "No Angels."
Kacey Musgraves releases 'Deeper Well' album, performs on 'Today'
Music // 3 hours ago
Kacey Musgraves releases 'Deeper Well' album, performs on 'Today'
March 15 (UPI) -- Kacey Musgraves released her album "Deeper Well" and performed "The Architect" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Jason Bateman, Jude Law to star in Netflix drama series 'Black Rabbit'
TV // 5 hours ago
Jason Bateman, Jude Law to star in Netflix drama series 'Black Rabbit'
March 15 (UPI) -- Jason Bateman and Jude Law are set to star in and executive producer a new Netflix drama series called "Black Rabbit."
Delayed, final season of 'Snowpiercer' to air on AMC
TV // 5 hours ago
Delayed, final season of 'Snowpiercer' to air on AMC
March 15 (UPI) -- The fourth and final season of the sci-fi series, "Snowpiercer," is set to air on AMC in early 2025.
