1 of 3 | Alexander Ludwig is expecting his second child with his wife, Lauren. File Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Vikings actor Alexander Ludwig is going to be a dad of two. The 31-year-old actor is expecting his second child with his wife, Lauren Ludwig. Advertisement

Ludwig and his wife shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo with their 10-month-old daughter, Leni James. The image shows Ludwig holding Leni as Lauren Ludwig snaps a selfie and holds her baby bump.

"Ooooops," she captioned the post. "New baby Ludwig coming June 2024 and we couldn't be more excited."

Ludwig and Lauren Ludwig welcomed daughter Leni in April 2023.

"Leni James Ludwig decided to come on her own schedule 4 weeks early. Born 4/27/23 at 7:24 a.m.," the couple said on Instagram Stories at the time. "@alexanderludwig was in another state filming and made it back just in time. A labor story for the books."

Ludwig and his wife experienced multiple miscarriages prior to Leni's birth.

Ludwig is known for playing Cato in The Hunger Games. He also portrayed Björn Ironside on Vikings and Ace Spade on Heels.