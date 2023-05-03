1/4

Alexander Ludwig welcomed his first child, daughter Leni James, with his wife, Lauren Ludwig. File Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Alexander Ludwig is a new dad. The 30-year-old actor and country music singer welcomed his first child, daughter Leni James, with his wife, Lauren Ludwig, on April 27. Advertisement

Ludwig and Lauren Ludwig shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of themselves with their baby girl. In the caption, the couple said baby Leni was born four weeks early.

"Leni James Ludwig decided to come on her own schedule 4 weeks early. Born 4/27/23 at 7:24am," Lauren Ludwig wrote. "@alexanderludwig was in another state filming and made it back just in time. A labor story for the books."

Actresses Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Greene and Anna Sophia Robb were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"DREAM TEAMMMMM," Hudgens wrote.

"Ohhhh I can't wait to hear when/if you share," Hudgens added. "Congratulations you two!! And then you were three."

"congratulations you three!!!!" Robb said.

Ludwig and Lauren Ludwig got engaged in November 2021 and eloped in January 2021.

Ludwig is known for playing Seth in Race to Witch Mountain and Cato in The Hunger Games.