Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 3, 2023 / 10:18 AM

Alexander Ludwig, wife Lauren announce daughter's birth

By Annie Martin
1/4
Alexander Ludwig welcomed his first child, daughter Leni James, with his wife, Lauren Ludwig. File Photo by Will Newton/UPI
Alexander Ludwig welcomed his first child, daughter Leni James, with his wife, Lauren Ludwig. File Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Alexander Ludwig is a new dad.

The 30-year-old actor and country music singer welcomed his first child, daughter Leni James, with his wife, Lauren Ludwig, on April 27.

Advertisement

Ludwig and Lauren Ludwig shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of themselves with their baby girl. In the caption, the couple said baby Leni was born four weeks early.

"Leni James Ludwig decided to come on her own schedule 4 weeks early. Born 4/27/23 at 7:24am," Lauren Ludwig wrote. "@alexanderludwig was in another state filming and made it back just in time. A labor story for the books."

Actresses Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Greene and Anna Sophia Robb were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

Advertisement

"DREAM TEAMMMMM," Hudgens wrote.

"Ohhhh I can't wait to hear when/if you share," Hudgens added. "Congratulations you two!! And then you were three."

"congratulations you three!!!!" Robb said.

Ludwig and Lauren Ludwig got engaged in November 2021 and eloped in January 2021.

Ludwig is known for playing Seth in Race to Witch Mountain and Cato in The Hunger Games.

Read More

Allison Holker 'still shocked' by husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Kate Bush, George Michael among Class of 2023 Celebrity couples enjoy date night at Met Gala What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Allison Holker 'still shocked' by husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death
Entertainment News // 26 minutes ago
Allison Holker 'still shocked' by husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death
May 3 (UPI) -- Allison Holker appeared on "Today" five months after her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, died by suicide.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Kate Bush, George Michael among Class of 2023
Music // 1 hour ago
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Kate Bush, George Michael among Class of 2023
May 3 (UPI) -- Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson and other artists will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.
'SNL' to air repeat episodes due to Writers Guild of America strike
TV // 2 hours ago
'SNL' to air repeat episodes due to Writers Guild of America strike
May 3 (UPI) -- Former cast member Pete Davidson was set to guest host for the first time since leaving the sketch-comedy program last year.
Judah Miller: 'Bupkis' is surreal exploration of Pete Davidson's absurd life
TV // 2 hours ago
Judah Miller: 'Bupkis' is surreal exploration of Pete Davidson's absurd life
NEW YORK, May 3 (UPI) -- "Bupkis" showrunner Judah Miller says his new Peacock comedy explores the disparity between comedian Pete Davidson's public persona and the way his family and friends see him.
Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner divorcing after 18 years
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner divorcing after 18 years
May 3 (UPI) -- "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are divorcing after 18 years of marriage.
Famous birthdays for May 3: Harvey Guillén, Christina Hendricks
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 3: Harvey Guillén, Christina Hendricks
May 3 (UPI) -- Actor Harvey Guillén turns 33 and actor Christina Hendricks turns 47, among the famous birthdays for May 3.
Roku announces new Charlie Puth, Sofia Vergara shows and more
TV // 15 hours ago
Roku announces new Charlie Puth, Sofia Vergara shows and more
May 2 (UPI) -- Roku Channel announced its 2023-24 slate on Tuesday. This includes returning shows and new ones from Charlie Puth, Sofia Vergara and more.
Miranda Otto, Guy Pearce run Australian cult in 'The Clearing'
TV // 15 hours ago
Miranda Otto, Guy Pearce run Australian cult in 'The Clearing'
May 2 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "The Clearing" on Tuesday. The Australian cult drama starring Teresa Palmer, Miranda Otto and Guy Pearce premieres May 24.
'Simpsons' short 'Rogue Not Quite One' coming to Disney+ on Star Wars Day
TV // 19 hours ago
'Simpsons' short 'Rogue Not Quite One' coming to Disney+ on Star Wars Day
May 2 (UPI) -- "Maggie Simpson in 'Rogue Not Quite One,'" a new short from "The Simpsons," will premiere May 4 on Disney+ in honor of Star Wars Day.
'Based on a True Story' photos introduce Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina dark comedy
TV // 19 hours ago
'Based on a True Story' photos introduce Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina dark comedy
May 2 (UPI) -- "Based on a True Story," a dark comedy thriller starring Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina and Tom Bateman, is coming to Peacock.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Celebrity couples enjoy date night at Met Gala
Celebrity couples enjoy date night at Met Gala
WWE star Carmella expecting child after miscarriages
WWE star Carmella expecting child after miscarriages
'Dune: Part 2' poster shows Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya unite
'Dune: Part 2' poster shows Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya unite
Gordon Lightfoot, 'If You Could Read My Mind' singer-songwriter, dies
Gordon Lightfoot, 'If You Could Read My Mind' singer-songwriter, dies
Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner divorcing after 18 years
Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner divorcing after 18 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement