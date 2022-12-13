Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 13, 2022 / 9:34 AM

Kate Hudson to release debut album in 2023: 'I love to sing'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kate Hudson shared her plans to release an album. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1feeb579db7f4f85401db49474cb6539/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kate Hudson shared her plans to release an album. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Kate Hudson will release her debut album in 2023.

The 43-year-old actress shared her plans to release the album during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement

Hudson is known for starring in the 2000 film Almost Famous, which followed a teenage journalist (Patrick Fugit) as he tours with the fictitious band Stillwater in the 1970s. Hudson played Penny Lane but did not sing in the movie.

On The Tonight Show, Hudson told host Jimmy Fallon that "I love to sing."

"I've been making a record for, like, a year. You know, I had this thing at COVID -- every time you're doing interviews, people are like, 'Do you have any regrets?' I go, 'I'm early 40s. Like, not yet.' But during COVID, I was like, you know, what am I doing?"

"I actually write -- I've been writing music since I was 19. And, like, I've never shared it. And so I just thought that would be one of my great regrets," she added. "Like, I have no expectations. I just want to put a record out, and so I'm doing it."

Advertisement

Hudson said she's "really excited" and "can't wait" to release her album.

Hudson also played a game of "What's Behind Me?" during her appearance on The Tonight Show.

As an actress, Hudson will next star in the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which premieres Dec. 23 on Netflix. Hudson brought her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and her mom, Goldie Hawn, to the film's premiere in November.

Kate Hudson turns 40: A look back

Actress Kate Hudson, daughter of actress Goldie Hawn, attends the premiere of the film "Dr. T & The Women" on October 10, 2000 in New York City. Hudson co-stars as Dee Dee in the film. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Al Roker appears on 'Today' after hospitalizations: 'I'm feeling fortunate' 'Harry & Meghan': Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave U.K. in Volume II trailer Janet Jackson to launch 'Together Again' tour in April What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Reports: 'Real Housewives' star Diana Jenkins pregnant after miscarriage
Entertainment News // 36 minutes ago
Reports: 'Real Housewives' star Diana Jenkins pregnant after miscarriage
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Diana Jenkins, 49, is expecting her fourth child, her second with fiancé Asher Monroe.
Megan Hilty: 'O Holy Night' PBS Christmas special filled with 'love and light'
TV // 55 minutes ago
Megan Hilty: 'O Holy Night' PBS Christmas special filled with 'love and light'
NEW YORK, Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Smash" actress Megan Hilty and "Yellowstone" actor Neal McDonough say they had deeply personal reasons for wanting to headline the TV special, "O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir."
Apple TV+ orders more 'Fraggle Rock'
TV // 3 hours ago
Apple TV+ orders more 'Fraggle Rock'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed its reboot of the family series, "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock," for a second season.
3-hour 'NCIS' crossover event to air on CBS, Paramount+ Jan. 9
TV // 4 hours ago
3-hour 'NCIS' crossover event to air on CBS, Paramount+ Jan. 9
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A special three-hour crossover event involving characters from "NCIS," "NCIS: Hawai'i" and "NCIS: Los Angeles" is set to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Jan. 9.
Emma Myers, Brady Noon land roles in Netflix movie 'Family Leave'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Emma Myers, Brady Noon land roles in Netflix movie 'Family Leave'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Emma Myers from "Wednesday" and Brady Noon from "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" are set to co-star in the Netflix comedy film, "Family Leave."
'Quantum Leap' sequel series gets second season
TV // 4 hours ago
'Quantum Leap' sequel series gets second season
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NBC has ordered a second season of its sci-fi drama, "Quantum Leap," starring Raymond Lee.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 13: Steve Buscemi, Jamie Foxx
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 13: Steve Buscemi, Jamie Foxx
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Actor Steve Buscemi turns 65 and actor Jamie Foxx turns 55, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 13.
'Twin Peaks,' 'Blue Velvet' composer Angelo Badalamenti dies
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
'Twin Peaks,' 'Blue Velvet' composer Angelo Badalamenti dies
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Composer Angelo Badalamenti died Sunday at age 85 of natural causes. The frequent David Lynch composer wrote the them for "Twin Peaks" and other Lynch movies.
'Stolen Youth' explores Sarah Lawrence College sex cult
TV // 18 hours ago
'Stolen Youth' explores Sarah Lawrence College sex cult
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "Stolen Youth: Inside the Sarah Lawrence Cult" on Tuesday, chronicling the influence of Larry Ray on a group of college students.
Bryce Dallas Howard to star in 'Witch Mountain' Disney+ series
TV // 19 hours ago
Bryce Dallas Howard to star in 'Witch Mountain' Disney+ series
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced a new series based on "Witch Mountain," which will star Bryce Dallas Howard and a cast of young actors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Handyman sues 'Jackass' star Johnny Knoxville for emotional distress after prank
Handyman sues 'Jackass' star Johnny Knoxville for emotional distress after prank
Al Roker appears on 'Today' after hospitalizations: 'I'm feeling fortunate'
Al Roker appears on 'Today' after hospitalizations: 'I'm feeling fortunate'
'Harry & Meghan': Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave U.K. in Volume II trailer
'Harry & Meghan': Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave U.K. in Volume II trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement