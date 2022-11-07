Trending
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' trailer: Daniel Craig investigates new murder

By Annie Martin
Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ec00a7c7d33734046c219f05798be574/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the murder mystery film Monday featuring Daniel Craig.

Glass Onion is a standalone sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out. The film series follows Detective Benoit Blanc, played by Craig in both movies.

The Glass Onion trailer shows Blanc (Craig) investigate a new murder while attending a private getaway hosted by tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton).

Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista also star.

Knives Out writer and director Rian Johnson returns to write and direct the sequel.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery opens in theaters for a one-week limited release Nov. 23 and begins streaming Dec. 23 on Netflix.

