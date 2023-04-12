1/5

Kate Hudson said she's been writing songs with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and Linda Perry for her first album. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Hudson said she's been writing songs with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and singer-songwriter Linda Perry.

"I'm so excited, and I'm just excited that I actually took the time to really do it and to do it right. Which was something that for me was always important, was there was no phoning it in," the star said.

"I've been writing -- I wrote everything. I wrote every lyric. I wrote with Linda Perry -- it was amazing -- and my partner, Danny," she added. "We wrote, like, 25 songs, and so the hard part has been sort of figuring out what that looks like. But it's been the best."

Hudson then teased a fall or winter release for the album.

Hudson, the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn and actor Bill Hudson, announced on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in December that she will release her debut album in 2023.

"I actually write -- I've been writing music since I was 19. And, like, I've never shared it. And so I just thought that would be one of my great regrets," she said. "Like, I have no expectations. I just want to put a record out, and so I'm doing it."

As an actress, Hudson most recently starred in the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. She will next star in the film A Little White Lie.