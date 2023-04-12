Trending
April 12, 2023 / 10:07 AM

'Bling Empire' star Kelly Mi Li gives birth to first child

By Annie Martin

April 12 (UPI) -- Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li is a new mom.

The television personality recently welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her boyfriend, William Ma.

Li shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of herself with Ma and their baby girl.

"Happy birthday to our little Easter bunny," she captioned the post. "After a little over 24 hours of labor, you're finally here! There's so much love and kindness you are surrounded by, and so many people for you to meet. Welcome to the world, we can't wait to show you around!"

Former Bling Empire star Mimi Morris and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause were among those to congratulate Li in the comments.

"Omggggg soooo beautiful congratulations babe," Morris wrote.

"Awwww happy happy bday little one!" Stause said.

Li announced her pregnancy in November and told fans the next month that she was expecting a baby girl.

Bling Empire is a Netflix reality series following a group of wealthy Asian Americans in the Los Angeles area.

