April 12, 2023 / 9:43 AM

Metallica perform 'Holier Than Thou' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Annie Martin
Metallica performed "Holier Than Thou," a song from their 1991 self-titled album, on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Lev Radin/UPI
April 12 (UPI) -- Metallica took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The heavy metal band performed the song "Holier Than Thou" during Tuesday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show.

Metallica are in residency on Jimmy Kimmel Live! through Thursday in celebration of their forthcoming album, 72 Seasons, set for release Friday.

"Holier Than Thou" appears on Metallica's 1991 self-titled album, aka The Black Album. The album also features such singles as "Enter Sandman," "The Unforgiven" and "Nothing Else Matters."

On Monday, Metallica performed "Lux Aeterna," a song from 72 Seasons released in November.

In the interview, the band reacted to the resurgence of popularity of their 1986 single "Master of Puppets" among young people after it was featured on the Netflix series Stranger Things.

"It still blows my mind that people like that song, first of all, and that the younger generation are embracing it," frontman James Hetfield said.

"It's a 9-minute heavy metal song from 1986 that, you know, it probably predates most of these people by 25 or 30 years," drummer Lars Ulrich added.

72 Seasons will be Metallica's first album since Hardwired... to Self-Destruct, released in 2016.

