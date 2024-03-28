1 of 3 | Beyoncé's country album, "Cowboy Carter," will feature 27 tracks, including a cover of the Dolly Parton hit "Jolene." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cowboy Carter will feature 27 tracks, including the singles "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," released in February.

The album will also include a cover of the Dolly Parton hit "Jolene" and the songs "Dolly P" and "Smoke Hour Willie Nelson."

Parton supported Beyoncé by re-posting the track list and also linking to her original version.

She previously congratulated Beyoncé after "Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to reach No. 1 on the chart.

Beyoncé discussed Cowboy Carter and addressed criticisms of her foray into country music in a post last week.

"This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed... and it was very clear that I wasn't. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive," she said. "It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."

Cowboy Carter will mark Beyoncé's first album since Renaissance in 2022.

