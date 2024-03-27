1 of 3 | Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd released "Lost Boys," a new song from their collaborative album "Genre: Sadboy." File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd are back with new music. The recording artists released a single and music video for the song "Lost Boys" on Tuesday. Advertisement

The "Lost Boys" video shows Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd sitting together under a starry night sky.

In the lyrics, Machine Gun Kelly sings about being "rich" and "unhappy."

"Now I'm alone in a vamp castle / I'm telling myself it's the last capsule / But why would I even wanna be alive / To see her with someone at Art Basel?" he sings.

"Lost Boys" appears on Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd's forthcoming collaborative album, Genre: Sadboy. The pair will release the album Friday.

Genre: Sadboy also features the tracks "Beauty," "Time Travel," "Struggles," "Suddenly," "Half Dead," "Hiding in the Hills," "No More," "Who Do I Call" and "Summer's Gone."

The release of "Lost Boys" follows news that Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox ended their engagement at some point last year. The pair have yet to address their relationship status.

