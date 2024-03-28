Breaking News
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for fraud
Music
March 28, 2024 / 1:13 PM

Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra performs Red Velvet's 'Psycho' in new teaser

By Annie Martin
Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will release a single and music video for "Psycho (Orchestra Ver.)," a new version of the Red Velvet song "Psycho," on Friday. File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA
March 28 (UPI) -- Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra is reimagining "Psycho," a hit song from K-pop girl group Red Velvet.

The South Korean orchestra will release a single and music video for "Psycho (Orchestra Ver.)," a new version of "Psycho," on Friday.

"Psycho (Orchestra Ver.)" is composed by Andrew Scott, Cazzi Opeia and EJAE, and orchestrated by SangUn Kang, Hanmoi Kang and Yeongsang Kim.

The Seoul Philharmonic recorded the song for SM Classics, an ongoing orchestral project from Red Velvet's label, SM Entertainment.

SM released a teaser for the "Psycho (Orchestra Ver.)" music video Thursday that shows the orchestra performing and also gives a glimpse of the narrative.

Previous SM Classics releases include "Feel My Rhythm (Orchestra Ver.)," a reimagining of the Red Velvet song "Feel My Rhythm."

The original version of "Psycho" appears on The ReVe Festival: Finale, a repackaged version of Red Velvet's Eps The ReVe Festival: Day 1 and The ReVe Festival: Day 2.

Red Velvet consists of Joy, Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Yeri.

