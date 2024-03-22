Le Sserafilm released remixes of its single "Smart," including an English version. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Le Sserafim is back with new music. The K-pop stars released nine remixes of its single "Smart" on Friday. Advertisement

The new remixes include the English version of "Smart," along with a Smartest remix, Chill remix, Miami Bass remix, Festival House remix, Sped Up version, Slowed + Reverb version and an instrumental.

The official visualizer for the English version features the song's title and tropical imagery.

The original version of "Smart" appears on Le Sserafim's EP Easy, released in February. The album also features the songs "Good Bones," "Easy," "Swan Song" and "We Got So Much."

Le Sserafilm told USA Today that Easy explores confidence through vulnerability.

Easy marked Le Sserafim's first release since the single "Perfect Night" for the video game Overwatch 2.

Le Sserafim consists of Yunjin, Sakura, Chaewon, Kazuha and Eunchae. The group made its debut in 2022.