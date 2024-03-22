Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 22, 2024 / 12:00 PM

Le Sserafim releases English version of 'Smart'

By Annie Martin
Le Sserafilm released remixes of its single "Smart," including an English version. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Le Sserafilm released remixes of its single "Smart," including an English version. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Le Sserafim is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released nine remixes of its single "Smart" on Friday.

Advertisement

The new remixes include the English version of "Smart," along with a Smartest remix, Chill remix, Miami Bass remix, Festival House remix, Sped Up version, Slowed + Reverb version and an instrumental.

The official visualizer for the English version features the song's title and tropical imagery.

The original version of "Smart" appears on Le Sserafim's EP Easy, released in February. The album also features the songs "Good Bones," "Easy," "Swan Song" and "We Got So Much."

Le Sserafilm told USA Today that Easy explores confidence through vulnerability.

Easy marked Le Sserafim's first release since the single "Perfect Night" for the video game Overwatch 2.

Le Sserafim consists of Yunjin, Sakura, Chaewon, Kazuha and Eunchae. The group made its debut in 2022.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tyla releases debut album, 'Art' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Tyla releases debut album, 'Art' music video
March 22 (UPI) -- South African singer Tyla released her self-titled debut album and a music video for "Art."
Olivia Rodrigo releases 'Guts' deluxe edition, 'Obsessed' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo releases 'Guts' deluxe edition, 'Obsessed' music video
March 22 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo released "Guts (Spilled)," a deluxe edition of her Grammy-nominated album, and a music video for the song "Obsessed."
Shakira, Cardi B recruit Lucien Laviscount for 'Punteria' music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Shakira, Cardi B recruit Lucien Laviscount for 'Punteria' music video
March 22 (UPI) -- Shakira and Cardi B released a music video for their single "Puntería" starring "Emily in Paris" actor Lucien Laviscount.
TXT members play 'lost Romeo' in 'Minisode 3: Tomorrow' concept clip
Music // 21 hours ago
TXT members play 'lost Romeo' in 'Minisode 3: Tomorrow' concept clip
March 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together released a "romantic" teaser for its EP "Minisode 3: Tomorrow."
Maren Morris announces 'RSVP Redux' tour
Music // 1 day ago
Maren Morris announces 'RSVP Redux' tour
March 21 (UPI) -- Maren Morris will perform on her "RSVP Redux" tour, which was previously canceled due to COVID-19.
BabyMonster shares 'Sheesh' teaser featuring Ahyeon
Music // 1 day ago
BabyMonster shares 'Sheesh' teaser featuring Ahyeon
March 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star Ahyeon takes center stage in a teaser for "Sheesh," the title track from BabyMonster's debut EP.
Megan Thee Stallion to launch 'Hot Girl Summer' tour in May
Music // 1 day ago
Megan Thee Stallion to launch 'Hot Girl Summer' tour in May
March 20 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion will perform on her "Hot Girl Summer" tour featuring GloRilla.
Lauryn Hill, Guns N' Roses among Grammy Hall of Fame inductees
Music // 2 days ago
Lauryn Hill, Guns N' Roses among Grammy Hall of Fame inductees
March 20 (UPI) -- Recordings by Lauryn Hill, Guns N' Roses, Charley Pride, Donna Summer and other artists will be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
BabyMonster shares track list for debut EP
Music // 2 days ago
BabyMonster shares track list for debut EP
March 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster released a track list for its debut EP, "BabyMons7er."
Lyle Lovett announces summer tour, shows with Lisa Loeb, Clint Black
Music // 2 days ago
Lyle Lovett announces summer tour, shows with Lisa Loeb, Clint Black
March 19 (UPI) -- Lyle Lovett announced his summer tour with his Large Band Tuesday, plus performances with Lisa Loeb, Clint Black and more.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Annemarie Wiley not returning to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
Annemarie Wiley not returning to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
Famous birthdays for March 21: Jasmin Savoy Brown, Rosie O'Donnell
Famous birthdays for March 21: Jasmin Savoy Brown, Rosie O'Donnell
'Blood Simple,' 'Knives Out' actor M. Emmet Walsh dies at 88
'Blood Simple,' 'Knives Out' actor M. Emmet Walsh dies at 88
'Alien: Romulus' teaser: Cailee Spaeny stars in franchise reboot
'Alien: Romulus' teaser: Cailee Spaeny stars in franchise reboot
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' teaser reveals funeral, Easter eggs
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' teaser reveals funeral, Easter eggs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement