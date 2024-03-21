Tomorrow X Together released a "romantic" teaser for its EP "Minisode 3: Tomorrow." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is teasing its new EP. The K-pop group, also known as TXT, released a "romantic" concept clip for its album Minisode 3: Tomorrow on Thursday. Advertisement

In the new teaser, the members of TXT play a "lost Romeo" as Yeonjun reflects on love.

"And yet, I have a feeling I'll see you someday," the singer says. "Hundreds, if not thousands of roses may be in bloom, but only one could save the boy from loneliness. The boy finds himself longing for you as he patiently waits over and over again."

TXT will release Minisode 3: Tomorrow on April 1.

The EP will mark the group's first release since the album The Name Chapter: Freefall in October 2023.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI. The group made its debut in 2019.