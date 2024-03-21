Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 21, 2024 / 2:25 PM

TXT members play 'lost Romeo' in 'Minisode 3: Tomorrow' concept clip

By Annie Martin
Tomorrow X Together released a "romantic" teaser for its EP "Minisode 3: Tomorrow." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tomorrow X Together released a "romantic" teaser for its EP "Minisode 3: Tomorrow." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group, also known as TXT, released a "romantic" concept clip for its album Minisode 3: Tomorrow on Thursday.

Advertisement

In the new teaser, the members of TXT play a "lost Romeo" as Yeonjun reflects on love.

"And yet, I have a feeling I'll see you someday," the singer says. "Hundreds, if not thousands of roses may be in bloom, but only one could save the boy from loneliness. The boy finds himself longing for you as he patiently waits over and over again."

TXT will release Minisode 3: Tomorrow on April 1.

The EP will mark the group's first release since the album The Name Chapter: Freefall in October 2023.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI. The group made its debut in 2019.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Maren Morris announces 'RSVP Redux' tour
Music // 3 hours ago
Maren Morris announces 'RSVP Redux' tour
March 21 (UPI) -- Maren Morris will perform on her "RSVP Redux" tour, which was previously canceled due to COVID-19.
BabyMonster shares 'Sheesh' teaser featuring Ahyeon
Music // 1 day ago
BabyMonster shares 'Sheesh' teaser featuring Ahyeon
March 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star Ahyeon takes center stage in a teaser for "Sheesh," the title track from BabyMonster's debut EP.
Megan Thee Stallion to launch 'Hot Girl Summer' tour in May
Music // 1 day ago
Megan Thee Stallion to launch 'Hot Girl Summer' tour in May
March 20 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion will perform on her "Hot Girl Summer" tour featuring GloRilla.
Lauryn Hill, Guns N' Roses among Grammy Hall of Fame inductees
Music // 1 day ago
Lauryn Hill, Guns N' Roses among Grammy Hall of Fame inductees
March 20 (UPI) -- Recordings by Lauryn Hill, Guns N' Roses, Charley Pride, Donna Summer and other artists will be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
BabyMonster shares track list for debut EP
Music // 2 days ago
BabyMonster shares track list for debut EP
March 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster released a track list for its debut EP, "BabyMons7er."
Lyle Lovett announces summer tour, shows with Lisa Loeb, Clint Black
Music // 2 days ago
Lyle Lovett announces summer tour, shows with Lisa Loeb, Clint Black
March 19 (UPI) -- Lyle Lovett announced his summer tour with his Large Band Tuesday, plus performances with Lisa Loeb, Clint Black and more.
Lady Gaga to revive 'Jazz & Piano' residency in Las Vegas
Music // 2 days ago
Lady Gaga to revive 'Jazz & Piano' residency in Las Vegas
March 19 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga announced new dates for her "Jazz & Piano" residency show at the Park MGM Dolby Live in Las Vegas.
CMT Music Awards: Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson to perform
Music // 2 days ago
CMT Music Awards: Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson to perform
March 19 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini and other artists will take the stage at the CMT Music Awards.
SZA, Blink-182, Stray Kids to headline Lollapalooza Chicago
Music // 2 days ago
SZA, Blink-182, Stray Kids to headline Lollapalooza Chicago
March 19 (UPI) -- SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, K-pop group Stray Kids and other artists will perform at Lollapalooza Chicago music festival.
BabyMonster announces 'Sheesh,' title track from debut EP
Music // 3 days ago
BabyMonster announces 'Sheesh,' title track from debut EP
March 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster announced "Sheesh," the title track from its debut EP, "BabyMons7er."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 21: Jasmin Savoy Brown, Rosie O'Donnell
Famous birthdays for March 21: Jasmin Savoy Brown, Rosie O'Donnell
'Alien: Romulus' teaser: Cailee Spaeny stars in franchise reboot
'Alien: Romulus' teaser: Cailee Spaeny stars in franchise reboot
'Blood Simple,' 'Knives Out' actor M. Emmet Walsh dies at 88
'Blood Simple,' 'Knives Out' actor M. Emmet Walsh dies at 88
'Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés': How to watch, what to expect
'Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés': How to watch, what to expect
Movie review: Humorless 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' loses plot
Movie review: Humorless 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' loses plot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement