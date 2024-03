1 of 3 | SZA will perform at Lollapalooza music festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Organizers have announced the lineup for the 2024 Lollapalooza Chicago music festival. SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future X Metro Boomin, Hozier, K-pop group Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex will headline this year's festival in August. Advertisement

Deftones, Tate McRae, Reneé Rapp, Zedd, Dominic Fike, Pierce the Veil, Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red, Vince Staples, Kesha and Tyla will also take the stage.

Other performers include Laufey with the Chicago Philharmonic, Conan Grey, Fisher, Zeds Dead, Labrinth, Faye Webster, Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, Jungle, Two Door Cinema Club, Ive, TV Girl and Galantis.

2024 ✶ See you in Chicago! Sign up for a presale passcode at https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU to guarantee access to 4-Day Tickets at the lowest price. Presale begins Thursday, 3/21 from 10am-12pm CT. Prices increase at 12pm when the public on-sale begins. pic.twitter.com/gc5uYOYUxE— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 19, 2024

Lollapalooza will take place Aug. 1-4 at Grant Park in Chicago. The festival will feature performances on eight stages from 170+ artists from all over the world.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 1 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales to begin at 11 a.m.

Sam Smith, Martin Garrix, Burna Boy, The Chainsmokers, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and K-pop group Seventeen are among the performers for Lollapalooza Berlin.

SZA will also headline Glastonbury Festival in June.