March 18, 2024 / 1:09 PM

BabyMonster announces 'Sheesh,' title track from debut EP

By Annie Martin

March 18 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group BabyMonster is teasing its debut EP.

The K-pop stars announced "Sheesh," the title track from their forthcoming mini album, BabyMons7er, on Monday.

BabyMonster shared the news alongside a poster for "Sheesh" that shows the members in silhouette.

The group will release BabyMons7er on April 1.

BabyMonster released a visual film for BabyMons7er earlier this month that shows the members posing as sirens and guitar riffs are heard in the background.

BabyMonster most recently released a single and music video for the song "Stuck in the Middle" in January. The group later performed the song live in a special stage video.

BabyMonster consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita.

The group will release its first full-length album in the fall.

