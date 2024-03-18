#BABYMONSTER TITLE 'SHEESH' BABYMONSTER 1st MINI ALBUM [BABYMONS7ER] ✅2024.04.01 0AM (KST) Pre-order ➡️https://t.co/sjL6Qothuj#베이비몬스터 #1stMINIALBUM #BABYMONS7ER #SHEESH #TitlePoster #20240401_0AM #YG pic.twitter.com/s5alK0MYeV— BABYMONSTER (@YGBABYMONSTER_) March 18, 2024
March 18 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group BabyMonster is teasing its debut EP.
The K-pop stars announced "Sheesh," the title track from their forthcoming mini album, BabyMons7er, on Monday.
BabyMonster shared the news alongside a poster for "Sheesh" that shows the members in silhouette.
The group will release BabyMons7er on April 1.
BabyMonster released a visual film for BabyMons7er earlier this month that shows the members posing as sirens and guitar riffs are heard in the background.
BabyMonster most recently released a single and music video for the song "Stuck in the Middle" in January. The group later performed the song live in a special stage video.
BabyMonster consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita.
The group will release its first full-length album in the fall.