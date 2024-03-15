Trending
Music
March 15, 2024 / 2:05 PM

V of BTS releases 'FRI(END)S' single, music video

By Annie Martin
V released a single and music video for the song "FRI(END)S." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
March 15 (UPI) -- South Korean singer V is back with new music.

The K-pop star and member of BTS released a single and music video for the song "FRI(END)S" on Friday.

The "FRI(END)S" video stars V and The Gentlemen actress Ruby Sear. The video opens with V alone and surrounded by happy couples until he is hit by a car. V then imagines being with his love (Sear) as the couples around them fight and fall apart.

At the end, V wakes up next to a copy of himself in bed.

In the lyrics, V sings about being stuck in the friendzone with a person he has feelings for.

"FRI(END)S" marks V's first solo release since the album Layover in September 2023.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

