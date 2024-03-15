V released a single and music video for the song "FRI(END)S." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- South Korean singer V is back with new music. The K-pop star and member of BTS released a single and music video for the song "FRI(END)S" on Friday. Advertisement

The "FRI(END)S" video stars V and The Gentlemen actress Ruby Sear. The video opens with V alone and surrounded by happy couples until he is hit by a car. V then imagines being with his love (Sear) as the couples around them fight and fall apart.

At the end, V wakes up next to a copy of himself in bed.

In the lyrics, V sings about being stuck in the friendzone with a person he has feelings for.

"FRI(END)S" marks V's first solo release since the album Layover in September 2023.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook.

