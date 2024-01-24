Jan. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group BabyMonster is teasing its new single.

The K-pop group shared a mood teaser for the song "Stuck in the Middle" on Wednesday.

The teaser shows star-like objects shoot across the sky and come together to write the song's title.

"Stuck in the Middle" is the pre-release single from BabyMonster's forthcoming debut EP. The group will release the song Feb. 1.

In addition, BabyMonster's agency, YG, announced Wednesday that Ahyeon has returned to the group following her hiatus for health issues.

Ahyeon is recording songs for the new album and will join the other members to re-record "Batter Up" and "Stuck in the Middle" as a seven-member group as intended.

BabyMonster's debut EP is slated for release April 1, with a full-length album to follow in the fall.

The group consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita.