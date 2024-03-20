Trending
March 20, 2024 / 2:04 PM

BabyMonster shares 'Sheesh' teaser featuring Ahyeon

By Annie Martin

March 20 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group BabyMonster is gearing up to release its debut EP.

The K-pop stars released a teaser for "Sheesh," the title track from its album BabyMons7er, on Wednesday.

The "Sheesh" music video clip features BabyMonster member Ahyeon, who officially returned to the group in January following a hiatus for health issues.

BabyMons7er will feature new versions of the group's songs "Batter Up" and "Stuck in the Middle" that were re-recorded to include Ahyeon.

The track list also includes "Monsters (Intro)," "Like That," "Dream" and "Stuck in the Middle (Remix)."

BabyMonster will release the EP on April 1.

The group consists of Ahyeon, Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Rami, Rora and Chiquita.

