Dec. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Red Velvet released the music video for its new song "Psycho" on Monday.

The 3 1/2-minute clip shows each group member singing about obsessive romantic relationships other people don't understand.

The video has already gotten nearly 3 million views on YouTube.

The song appears on the repackaged album The ReVe Festival: Finale, which was also released on Monday. It is a reissue of the EPs The ReVe Festival: Day 1 and The ReVe Festival: Day 2.

Comprised of Joy, Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Yeri, Red Velvet is known for the singles "Ice Cream Cake," "Dumb Dumb," "Russian Roulette" and "Red Flavor."