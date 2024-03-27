Trending
BabyMonster shares 'Sheesh' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

March 27 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group BabyMonster is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview of their video for the song "Sheesh" on Wednesday.

The teaser follows one of the members of BabyMonster as they walk to a pair of intricately carved doors and push them open.

Powerful vocals from Ahyeon can be heard in the background before another member whispers, "Baby, I'mma monster."

Ahyeon, who rejoined BabyMonster in January following a hiatus for health issues, previously appeared in an individual teaser for "Sheesh."

Rami was the final member to be featured in an individual teaser released Tuesday.

"Sheesh" appears on BabyMonster's forthcoming debut EP, BabyMons7er. The group will release the album April 1.

BabyMonster consists of Ahyeon, Rami, Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Rora and Chiquita.

