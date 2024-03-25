Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 25, 2024 / 1:52 PM

NCT Dream releases new EP, 'Smoothie' music video

By Annie Martin

March 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT Dream is back with new music.

NCT Dream, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released the EP Dream()Scape and a music video for the song "Smoothie" on Monday.

Advertisement

The "Smoothie" video shows the members of NCT Dream perform a choreographed dance routine as they crush and blend ingredients for a drink.

Dream()Scape also features the tracks "icantfeelanything," "BOX," "Carat Cake," "UNKNOWN" and "Breathing."

Dream()Scape marks NCT Dream's first release since the album ISTJ in July 2023.

NCT Dream consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

As a full group, NCT has 26 members and also features the subunits NCT 127, WayV, DoJaeJung and NCT Wish.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' tops U.S. album chart
March 23 (UPI) -- Pop music star Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Le Sserafim releases English version of 'Smart'
Music // 3 days ago
Le Sserafim releases English version of 'Smart'
March 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafilm released remixes of its single "Smart," including an English version.
Tyla releases debut album, 'Art' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Tyla releases debut album, 'Art' music video
March 22 (UPI) -- South African singer Tyla released her self-titled debut album and a music video for "Art."
Olivia Rodrigo releases 'Guts' deluxe edition, 'Obsessed' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo releases 'Guts' deluxe edition, 'Obsessed' music video
March 22 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo released "Guts (Spilled)," a deluxe edition of her Grammy-nominated album, and a music video for the song "Obsessed."
Shakira, Cardi B recruit Lucien Laviscount for 'Punteria' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Shakira, Cardi B recruit Lucien Laviscount for 'Punteria' music video
March 22 (UPI) -- Shakira and Cardi B released a music video for their single "Puntería" starring "Emily in Paris" actor Lucien Laviscount.
TXT members play 'lost Romeo' in 'Minisode 3: Tomorrow' concept clip
Music // 4 days ago
TXT members play 'lost Romeo' in 'Minisode 3: Tomorrow' concept clip
March 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together released a "romantic" teaser for its EP "Minisode 3: Tomorrow."
Maren Morris announces 'RSVP Redux' tour
Music // 4 days ago
Maren Morris announces 'RSVP Redux' tour
March 21 (UPI) -- Maren Morris will perform on her "RSVP Redux" tour, which was previously canceled due to COVID-19.
BabyMonster shares 'Sheesh' teaser featuring Ahyeon
Music // 5 days ago
BabyMonster shares 'Sheesh' teaser featuring Ahyeon
March 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star Ahyeon takes center stage in a teaser for "Sheesh," the title track from BabyMonster's debut EP.
Megan Thee Stallion to launch 'Hot Girl Summer' tour in May
Music // 5 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion to launch 'Hot Girl Summer' tour in May
March 20 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion will perform on her "Hot Girl Summer" tour featuring GloRilla.
Lauryn Hill, Guns N' Roses among Grammy Hall of Fame inductees
Music // 5 days ago
Lauryn Hill, Guns N' Roses among Grammy Hall of Fame inductees
March 20 (UPI) -- Recordings by Lauryn Hill, Guns N' Roses, Charley Pride, Donna Summer and other artists will be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement