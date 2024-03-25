March 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT Dream is back with new music.

NCT Dream, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released the EP Dream()Scape and a music video for the song "Smoothie" on Monday.

The "Smoothie" video shows the members of NCT Dream perform a choreographed dance routine as they crush and blend ingredients for a drink.

Dream()Scape also features the tracks "icantfeelanything," "BOX," "Carat Cake," "UNKNOWN" and "Breathing."

Dream()Scape marks NCT Dream's first release since the album ISTJ in July 2023.

NCT Dream consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

As a full group, NCT has 26 members and also features the subunits NCT 127, WayV, DoJaeJung and NCT Wish.