March 26 (UPI) -- South Korean singer BoA is back with new music.

The K-pop star, 37, released a single and music video for the song "Emptiness" on Tuesday.

The "Emptiness" video opens with BoA waking up alone as she sings about the emptiness of being in a relationship where neither partner has the guts to end it.

"Emptiness" is BoA's first song of 2024 and her first Korean-language single since "Forgive Me" in 2022.

BoA had announced her comeback last week.

BoA celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut in 2020. Her life and career were explored in the documentary 202020 BoA.