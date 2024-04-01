Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 1, 2024 / 9:06 AM

'Sex and the City' starts streaming on Netflix

By Annie Martin
Sarah Jessica Parker plays Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the City." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Sarah Jessica Parker plays Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the City." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Sex and the City is now available on Netflix.

All six seasons of the HBO romantic comedy-drama series started streaming Monday.

Advertisement

Sex and the City is created by Darren Starr and aired from 1998 to 2004.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall star as Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha, four friends navigating life and love in New York City.

The cast also included Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Mario Cantone, and late actor Willie Garson.

Netflix celebrated the release by recommending 16 "essential episodes" of the show, including "Valley of the Twenty-Something Guys" (Season 1, Episode 4) and "They Shoot Single People, Don't They?" (Season 2, Episode 4).

Sex and the City was followed by two films, Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010), and the revival sequel series And Just Like That..., which was renewed for a third season at Max in August 2023.

Advertisement

Other HBO series available on Netflix include Insecure, Band of Brothers and Ballers.

Sarah Jessica Parker turns 58: a look back

Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and her husband Matthew Broderick, star of the movie "Godzilla," attend the film's premiere in New York City, on May 18, 1998. The couple married in 1997 and have three children together, James and twins Marion and Tabitha. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Doctor Who' trailer: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson 'rock through time'
TV // 48 minutes ago
'Doctor Who' trailer: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson 'rock through time'
April 1 (UPI) -- "Doctor Who" Season 14, starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, is coming to BBC One and Disney+ in May.
'Animal Control' star Joel McHale recalls rescuing two sheep from a bog in Ireland
TV // 1 hour ago
'Animal Control' star Joel McHale recalls rescuing two sheep from a bog in Ireland
April 1 (UPI) -- "Animal Control" and "Community" star Joel McHale will be seen talking about his career and his life as a family man on Monday's edition of "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Louis and Claudia start new life in Paris in 'Interview with the Vampire' S2 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
Louis and Claudia start new life in Paris in 'Interview with the Vampire' S2 trailer
April 1 (UPI) -- AMC has released a new trailer for Season 2 of its horror romance, "Interview with the Vampire."
Lisa Vanderpump: 'Villa' is nothing like 'Vanderpump Rules'
TV // 4 hours ago
Lisa Vanderpump: 'Villa' is nothing like 'Vanderpump Rules'
April 1 (UPI) -- Lisa Vanderpump explains the differences between her Hulu show "Vanderpump Villa," premiering Monday, and her Bravo series "Vanderpump Rules."
'SNL:' Ramy Youssef extols virtues of Ozempic during Ramadan fasting
TV // 23 hours ago
'SNL:' Ramy Youssef extols virtues of Ozempic during Ramadan fasting
March 31 (UPI) -- Comedian Ramy Youssef extolled the virtues of the diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic during Ramadan fasting in a new video for "Saturday Night Live."
Hulu cancels 'Death and Other Details' after one season
TV // 1 day ago
Hulu cancels 'Death and Other Details' after one season
March 30 (UPI) -- Hulu has canceled its mystery dramedy, "Death and Other Details," after one season.
Sting, Jerry Seinfeld to appear in Billy Joel's 100th MSG concert special
TV // 1 day ago
Sting, Jerry Seinfeld to appear in Billy Joel's 100th MSG concert special
March 30 (UPI) -- Grammy winner Sting and comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be seen on Billy Joel's 100th Madison Square Garden concert special, airing April 14 on CBS and Paramount+.
Claire Danes to star in Netflix's 'Beast in Me' limited series
TV // 1 day ago
Claire Danes to star in Netflix's 'Beast in Me' limited series
March 30 (UPI) -- Claire Danes is set to star in and executive producer the Netflix mystery-thriller, "The Beast in Me."
Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' tops U.S. album chart
TV // 1 day ago
Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' tops U.S. album chart
March 30 (UPI) -- Pop star Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Chyler Leigh: Time travel wreaks havoc on 'Way Home' romance
TV // 2 days ago
Chyler Leigh: Time travel wreaks havoc on 'Way Home' romance
NEW YORK, March 29 (UPI) -- Chyler Leigh and Evan Williams told UPI Kat and Elliot, the characters they play on the romantic time-travel drama, "The Way Home," love each other deeply, even though extraordinary circumstances keep driving them apart.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Lisa Vanderpump: 'Villa' is nothing like 'Vanderpump Rules'
Lisa Vanderpump: 'Villa' is nothing like 'Vanderpump Rules'
'SNL:' Ramy Youssef extols virtues of Ozempic during Ramadan fasting
'SNL:' Ramy Youssef extols virtues of Ozempic during Ramadan fasting
'Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire' tops North American box office with $80M
'Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire' tops North American box office with $80M
Sting, Jerry Seinfeld to appear in Billy Joel's 100th MSG concert special
Sting, Jerry Seinfeld to appear in Billy Joel's 100th MSG concert special
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement