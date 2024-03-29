Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 29, 2024 / 1:04 PM

Jenna Dewan discusses pregnancy, wedding plans on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

By Annie Martin
Jenna Dewan (R) gave an update after announcing she's expecting her third child, her second with Steve Kazee. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Jenna Dewan (R) gave an update after announcing she's expecting her third child, her second with Steve Kazee. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Jenna Dewan is opening up about her pregnancy and future wedding plans.

The 43-year-old actress gave an update on Friday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show after announcing in January that she's expecting her third child, her second with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.

Advertisement

"I feel good. I feel really good," Dewan said. "I'm lucky -- knock on wood -- pregnancies for me are pretty status quo and you know, outside of being a little bit more tired this time because I'm chasing two others."

Dewan has a 10-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, actor Channing Tatum, and a 4-year-old son, Callum, with Kazee.

She said on The Jennifer Hudson Show that Everly is "so good" with her little brother.

"She's a sweetie. She loves her little brother," she said of Everly. "She's so good, but I want her to be a kid too. So I let her take the lead with how much responsibility and all that she wants."

Dewan and Kazee got engaged in February 2020 amid Dewan's pregnancy with their son. The couple delayed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Dewan's pregnancies but are now starting to plan.

Advertisement

"We really are wanting to and we're really setting the date and getting it going," Dewan said.

The actress said she would choose Oprah Winfrey or RuPaul if she had a celebrity officiate her wedding.

Dewan is known for starring with Tatum in the Step Up movies. She now plays Bailey on the ABC series The Rookie.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Chyler Leigh: Time travel wreaks havoc on 'Way Home' romance
TV // 40 minutes ago
Chyler Leigh: Time travel wreaks havoc on 'Way Home' romance
NEW YORK, March 29 (UPI) -- Chyler Leigh and Evan Williams told UPI Kat and Elliot, the characters they play on the romantic time-travel drama, "The Way Home," love each other deeply, even though extraordinary circumstances keep driving them apart.
Reports: Courteney Cox in talks for 'Scream 7'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Reports: Courteney Cox in talks for 'Scream 7'
March 29 (UPI) -- Courteney Cox is reportedly in talks to reprise Gale Weathers in "Scream 7."
TXT's Yeonjun cries in 'Deja Vu' music video teaser
Music // 1 hour ago
TXT's Yeonjun cries in 'Deja Vu' music video teaser
March 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together teased "Deja Vu," a song from its forthcoming EP, "Minisode 3: Tomorrow."
Sum 41 releases final album, 'Dopamine' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Sum 41 releases final album, 'Dopamine' music video
March 29 (UPI) -- Sum 41 released its final album, "Heaven :x: Hell," and a music video for the song "Dopamine."
Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. dies at 87
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. dies at 87
March 29 (UPI) -- Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, died at age 87.
Aespa releases 'Get Goin' song for 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock'
Music // 3 hours ago
Aespa releases 'Get Goin' song for 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock'
March 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a music video for "Get Goin'," its song for the Apple TV+ series "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock."
Sheryl Crow releases 'Evolution' album, performs on 'Late Night'
Music // 3 hours ago
Sheryl Crow releases 'Evolution' album, performs on 'Late Night'
March 29 (UPI) -- Sheryl Crow released the album "Evolution" and performed the title track on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Beyonce returns with 'Cowboy Carter' album
Music // 4 hours ago
Beyonce returns with 'Cowboy Carter' album
March 29 (UPI) -- Beyoncé released "Cowboy Carter," her first country music album and her first album since 2022.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard splits from husband 3 months after prison release
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Gypsy Rose Blanchard splits from husband 3 months after prison release
March 29 (UPI) -- Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight years for conspiring with her former boyfriend to kill her abusive mother in 2015, has split up with another man she married while she was behind bars.
Arnold Schwarzenegger says he will ready to film 'Fubar' S2 in April
TV // 6 hours ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger says he will ready to film 'Fubar' S2 in April
March 29 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger says he will ready to film Season 2 of his action-comedy "Fubar" next month, despite recently undergoing open-heart surgery.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maura Tierney: Feisty Grace struggles to accept good fortune on 'American Rust'
Maura Tierney: Feisty Grace struggles to accept good fortune on 'American Rust'
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
Movie review: 'Godzilla x Kong' a fun, kid-friendly monster mash
Movie review: 'Godzilla x Kong' a fun, kid-friendly monster mash
Gypsy Rose Blanchard splits from husband 3 months after prison release
Gypsy Rose Blanchard splits from husband 3 months after prison release
'Them: The Scare' trailer introduces 'gruesome murder' in Season 2
'Them: The Scare' trailer introduces 'gruesome murder' in Season 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement