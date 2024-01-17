1 of 5 | Jenna Dewan (R) is pregnant with her third child, her second with her fiancé Steve Kazee. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Jenna Dewan is going to be a mom of three. The 43-year-old actress is expecting her third child, her second with her fiancé, actor Steve Kazee. Advertisement

Dewan shared the news in the January issue of Romper magazine.

"I've just entered the second trimester, and I feel alive again," she said.

Dewan already has a 3-year-old son, Callum, with Kazee, and a 10-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, actor Channing Tatum.

The actress had nothing but praise for Kazee, her fiancé of nearly four years.

"He's so naturally domestic and nuturing, and he's so loving, and he's funny, and he's really... he's just incredible," she said. "It's one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I'm so excited to see him with a little baby again."

Dewan confirmed her pregnancy in a video Wednesday on Instagram that shows Kazee serenading her as she takes a bath. Dewan's baby bump peeks out of the water.

"Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??" she captioned the post.

Dewan is known for starring in the Step Up movies with Tatum. She now plays Bailey on the ABC series The Rookie, which completed its fifth season in May.