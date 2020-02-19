Jenna Dewan attends the Billboard Music Awards in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Jenna Dewan is engaged to her boyfriend, Steve Kazee.

The 39-year-old actress and 44-year-old actor announced their engagement Tuesday amid Dewan's pregnancy.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you... you have my heart," Dewan wrote on Instagram.

Kazee quoted the Water Liars song "Let It Breathe" in a post on his own account.

"When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years," he wrote.

Actresses Nikki Reed, Rumer Willis and Adrienne Warren were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations to two of the most beautiful people on the planet. Forever and ever," Reed wrote.

"Yes!!!! Congratulations you two. So incredibly happy for you!!" Willis said.

Dewan also shared a photo on Instagram Stories of the moment Kazee proposed.

"This moment," she wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Dewan and Kazee have been dating since fall 2018. The couple announced in September that they're expecting their first child together.

"I'm so excited. It's been amazing," Dewan said of her pregnancy on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January.

Dewan was previously married to Channing Tatum and has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with the actor. Tatum has been dating Jessie J since fall 2018, and attended the MusiCares Person of the Year gala with the singer in January.

Dewan most recently starred in the Netflix series Soundtrack. Kazee is a Broadway actor who also played Gus Pfender on the Showtime series Shameless.