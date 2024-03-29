Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 29, 2024 / 12:39 PM

Reports: Courteney Cox in talks for 'Scream 7'

By Annie Martin
Courteney Cox is reportedly in talks to reprise Gale Weathers in "Scream 7." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Courteney Cox is reportedly in talks to reprise Gale Weathers in "Scream 7." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Courteney Cox is reportedly in talks for Scream 7.

Variety reported Friday that Cox, 59, is in talks to reprise Gale Weathers in the upcoming film.

Advertisement

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

Cox first played Weathers in the original Scream, released in 1996. She reprised the role in the sequels Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000), Scream 4 (2011), Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023).

Scream 7 is directed by franchise creator Kevin Williamson.

Neve Campbell, who played Sidney Prescott in the first five Scream movies, announced this month that she will return to the franchise in Scream 7 after sitting out Scream VI due to a pay dispute.

"I'm so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It's always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned," she said on social media.

In addition to the Scream franchise, Cox recently starred on the Starz series Shining Vale.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mike Tyson, Tye Sheridan hope 'Asphalt City' gives paramedics their due
Movies // 8 hours ago
Mike Tyson, Tye Sheridan hope 'Asphalt City' gives paramedics their due
LOS ANGELES, March 29 (UPI) -- Mike Tyson and Tye Sheridan discuss their new movie "Asphalt City," in theaters Friday, a drama about the harrowing daily lives of New York City paramedics.
'The Omen' franchise starts streaming on Hulu
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Omen' franchise starts streaming on Hulu
March 28 (UPI) -- "The Omen" (1976) and five other films in the horror franchise are available on Hulu ahead of the release of "The First Omen."
Movie review: 'Godzilla x Kong' a fun, kid-friendly monster mash
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Godzilla x Kong' a fun, kid-friendly monster mash
LOS ANGELES, March 28 (UPI) -- "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," in theaters Friday, leans into its appeal to kids and results in a fun monster brawl.
'Unfrosted' trailer: Jerry Seinfeld races to invent Pop-Tarts in Netflix film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Unfrosted' trailer: Jerry Seinfeld races to invent Pop-Tarts in Netflix film
March 28 (UPI) -- "Unfrosted," a new film directed, co-written by and starring Jerry Seinfeld, is coming to Netflix.
'Kinds of Kindness' teaser: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe reunite with Yorgos Lanthimos
Movies // 2 days ago
'Kinds of Kindness' teaser: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe reunite with Yorgos Lanthimos
March 27 (UPI) -- "Kinds of Kindness," an anthology film from "Poor Things" director Yorgos Lanthimos, opens in June.
'Lousy Carter' star David Krumholtz: 'I'd rather be unlikable'
Movies // 2 days ago
'Lousy Carter' star David Krumholtz: 'I'd rather be unlikable'
LOS ANGELES, March 27 (UPI) -- David Krumholtz discusses his new movie "Lousy Carter," in theaters Friday, the success of "Oppenheimer" and trouble with the "Santa Clause" sequels.
'Bad Boys 4' gets trailer, official title
Movies // 3 days ago
'Bad Boys 4' gets trailer, official title
March 26 (UPI) -- "Bad Boys 4," a new film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, will be titled "Bad Boys: Ride or Die."
Michael Jackson biopic casts its Quincy Jones, Diana Ross
Movies // 4 days ago
Michael Jackson biopic casts its Quincy Jones, Diana Ross
March 25 (UPI) -- Kendrick Sampson, Kat Graham and five others have joined "Michael," a new film about pop star Michael Jackson.
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
Movies // 4 days ago
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
March 24 (UPI) -- "Ghostbusters: Frozen" empire is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $45.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace' back in theaters this May
Movies // 1 week ago
'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace' back in theaters this May
March 22 (UPI) -- Lucasfilm announced Friday it will re-release "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" back in theaters in May for its 25th anniversary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maura Tierney: Feisty Grace struggles to accept good fortune on 'American Rust'
Maura Tierney: Feisty Grace struggles to accept good fortune on 'American Rust'
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
Movie review: 'Godzilla x Kong' a fun, kid-friendly monster mash
Movie review: 'Godzilla x Kong' a fun, kid-friendly monster mash
Gypsy Rose Blanchard splits from husband 3 months after prison release
Gypsy Rose Blanchard splits from husband 3 months after prison release
'Them: The Scare' trailer introduces 'gruesome murder' in Season 2
'Them: The Scare' trailer introduces 'gruesome murder' in Season 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement