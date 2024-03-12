Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 12, 2024 / 3:05 PM

Neve Campbell back for 'Scream 7'; Kevin Williamson directing

By Fred Topel
Neve Campbell will return for "Scream 7." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Neve Campbell will return for "Scream 7." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Neve Campell announced Tuesday she will return for Scream 7, posting a photo of her script on Instagram.

Along with the photo, Campbell revealed Scream creator Kevin Williamson will direct the script from Guy Busick.

Advertisement

"I've dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm!" Campbell wrote. "This was his baby and it's his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world."

Campbell played Sidney Prescott in the first five horror films. She declined an offer for Scream VI, telling People the offer was below fair market for a franchise star in a sixth installment.

"I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man," she said at the time.

Advertisement

For Scream 7, Campbell writes, "I've been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen."

Advertisement

Christopher Landon was originally hired to direct the seventh Scream. During development, Scream (2022) and Scream VI star Melissa Barrera was fired by Spyglass Entertainment for comments about the Israel-Hamas war.

Star Jenna Ortega had quietly left the seventh film, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts, prior to Barrera. Landon announced his departure Dec. 24.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stephen King approved 'Salem's Lot' movie to stream on Max this year
Movies // 1 hour ago
Stephen King approved 'Salem's Lot' movie to stream on Max this year
March 12 (UPI) -- Max announced it will stream the new "Salem's Lot" movie, originally scheduled for theatrical release, this year.
Oscar winner 'The Boy and the Heron' to stream on Max
Movies // 2 hours ago
Oscar winner 'The Boy and the Heron' to stream on Max
March 12 (UPI) -- "The Boy and the Heron," an Oscar-winning animated film from Hayao Miyazaki, is coming to Max as part of an extended deal with Studio Ghibli.
Cringey prom-posal previews 'Prom Dates' Hulu movie
Movies // 1 day ago
Cringey prom-posal previews 'Prom Dates' Hulu movie
March 11 (UPI) -- Hulu released the first trailer for "Prom Dates" on Monday. The scene from the film, streaming May 3, features an embarrassing prom-posal.
'Monkey Man' Dev Patel defeats opponents with kitchen utensils
Movies // 1 day ago
'Monkey Man' Dev Patel defeats opponents with kitchen utensils
March 11 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a clip from "Monkey Man" showcasing Dev Patel fighting opponents in a kitchen using every utensil laying on the counters.
'The First Omen' trailer: Nell Tiger Free stars in 'Omen' prequel
Movies // 1 day ago
'The First Omen' trailer: Nell Tiger Free stars in 'Omen' prequel
March 11 (UPI) -- "The First Omen," a new film in "The Omen" horror franchise, opens in theaters in April.
'Spinal Tap' sequel starts filming, adds Questlove, Trisha Yearwood
Movies // 1 day ago
'Spinal Tap' sequel starts filming, adds Questlove, Trisha Yearwood
March 11 (UPI) -- "This is Spinal Tap 2" has entered production in New Orleans, with Questlove and Trisha Yearwood confirmed for cameos.
Wes Anderson's 'Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More' anthology gets trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Wes Anderson's 'Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More' anthology gets trailer
March 11 (UPI) -- "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More," a short film anthology based on Roald Dahl stories and directed by Wes Anderson, is coming to Netflix following Anderson's Oscar win.
Stars wore red pins to the Oscars calling for Israel-Gaza ceasefire
Movies // 1 day ago
Stars wore red pins to the Oscars calling for Israel-Gaza ceasefire
March 11 (UPI) -- Numerous celebrities wore red pins to Sunday's Oscars ceremony calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' take top Oscars at Academy Awards
Movies // 1 day ago
'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' take top Oscars at Academy Awards
March 10 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer" was named the Best Picture of 2023, while its stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. won Best Actor and Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.
'Kung Fu Panda 4' tops North American box office with $58.3M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Kung Fu Panda 4' tops North American box office with $58.3M
March 10 (UPI) -- The animated adventure, "Kung Fu Panda 4," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $58.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista make red carpet debut at Oscars party
Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista make red carpet debut at Oscars party
New photo shows Princess Catherine smiling with her kids
New photo shows Princess Catherine smiling with her kids
Famous birthdays for March 12: Jaimie Alexander, Aaron Eckhart
Famous birthdays for March 12: Jaimie Alexander, Aaron Eckhart
Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Pitbull to perform at Jimmy Buffett tribute
Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Pitbull to perform at Jimmy Buffett tribute
Princess Catherine apologizes for 'confusion' over edited family photo
Princess Catherine apologizes for 'confusion' over edited family photo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement