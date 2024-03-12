Neve Campbell back for 'Scream 7'; Kevin Williamson directing

1 of 5 | Neve Campbell will return for "Scream 7." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Neve Campell announced Tuesday she will return for Scream 7, posting a photo of her script on Instagram. Along with the photo, Campbell revealed Scream creator Kevin Williamson will direct the script from Guy Busick. Advertisement

"I've dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm!" Campbell wrote. "This was his baby and it's his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world."

Campbell played Sidney Prescott in the first five horror films. She declined an offer for Scream VI, telling People the offer was below fair market for a franchise star in a sixth installment.

"I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man," she said at the time.

For Scream 7, Campbell writes, "I've been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen."

Christopher Landon was originally hired to direct the seventh Scream. During development, Scream (2022) and Scream VI star Melissa Barrera was fired by Spyglass Entertainment for comments about the Israel-Hamas war.

Star Jenna Ortega had quietly left the seventh film, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts, prior to Barrera. Landon announced his departure Dec. 24.