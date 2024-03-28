Breaking News
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for fraud
Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 28, 2024 / 12:48 PM

'The Omen' franchise starts streaming on Hulu

By Annie Martin
"The Omen" films are available on Hulu ahead of the release of "The First Omen." Photo courtesy of Hulu
"The Omen" films are available on Hulu ahead of the release of "The First Omen." Photo courtesy of Hulu

March 28 (UPI) -- The Omen franchise is now available on Hulu.

The Omen (1976) and four other films in the horror franchise started streaming Thursday ahead of the release of the new movie The First Omen.

Advertisement

The Omen (1976), Damien: The Omen II, Omen III: The Final Conflict, Omen IV: The Awakening and The Omen (2006) are available to stream for Hulu subscribers.

The Omen (1976) is directed by Richard Donner and stars Gregory Peck and Lee Remick as Robert and Katherine, a couple who adopt the young boy Damien (Harvey Stevens) after Kathy's stillbirth. Robert soon begins to realize his adopted son may be the Antichrist.

Damien: The Omen II (1978) is a sequel directed by Don Taylor and starring William Holden and Lee Grant as Richard and Ann Thorn, a couple who take in a 13-year-old Damien (Jonathan Scott-Taylor).

Omen III: The Final Conflict (1981) is a sequel directed by Graham Baker and starring Sam Neill as a 32-year-old Damien, who tries to fulfill his destiny after being appointed the United States ambassador to Britain.

Advertisement

Omen IV: The Awakening (1991) is a TV movie sequel starring Michael Woods and Faye Grant as a couple who adopt a young girl (Asia Vieira), unaware she is to succeed Damien as the Antichrist.

The Omen (2006) is a remake of the original film directed by John Moore. Liev Schreiber and Julia Stiles star as Robert and Katherine, with Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick as Damien.

Coming to theaters April 5 is The First Omen, a prequel to the original film directed by Arkasha Stevenson. Nell Tiger Free stars as Margaret, a young American nun who is sent to Rome and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy.

Twentieth Century Studios shared a trailer for the movie earlier this month.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Godzilla x Kong' a fun, kid-friendly monster mash
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'Godzilla x Kong' a fun, kid-friendly monster mash
LOS ANGELES, March 28 (UPI) -- "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," in theaters Friday, leans into its appeal to kids and results in a fun monster brawl.
'Unfrosted' trailer: Jerry Seinfeld races to invent Pop-Tarts in Netflix film
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Unfrosted' trailer: Jerry Seinfeld races to invent Pop-Tarts in Netflix film
March 28 (UPI) -- "Unfrosted," a new film directed, co-written by and starring Jerry Seinfeld, is coming to Netflix.
'Kinds of Kindness' teaser: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe reunite with Yorgos Lanthimos
Movies // 1 day ago
'Kinds of Kindness' teaser: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe reunite with Yorgos Lanthimos
March 27 (UPI) -- "Kinds of Kindness," an anthology film from "Poor Things" director Yorgos Lanthimos, opens in June.
'Lousy Carter' star David Krumholtz: 'I'd rather be unlikable'
Movies // 1 day ago
'Lousy Carter' star David Krumholtz: 'I'd rather be unlikable'
LOS ANGELES, March 27 (UPI) -- David Krumholtz discusses his new movie "Lousy Carter," in theaters Friday, the success of "Oppenheimer" and trouble with the "Santa Clause" sequels.
'Bad Boys 4' gets trailer, official title
Movies // 2 days ago
'Bad Boys 4' gets trailer, official title
March 26 (UPI) -- "Bad Boys 4," a new film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, will be titled "Bad Boys: Ride or Die."
Michael Jackson biopic casts its Quincy Jones, Diana Ross
Movies // 3 days ago
Michael Jackson biopic casts its Quincy Jones, Diana Ross
March 25 (UPI) -- Kendrick Sampson, Kat Graham and five others have joined "Michael," a new film about pop star Michael Jackson.
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
March 24 (UPI) -- "Ghostbusters: Frozen" empire is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $45.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace' back in theaters this May
Movies // 5 days ago
'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace' back in theaters this May
March 22 (UPI) -- Lucasfilm announced Friday it will re-release "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" back in theaters in May for its 25th anniversary.
'Lisa Frankenstein,' 'Night Swim' coming to Peacock
Movies // 6 days ago
'Lisa Frankenstein,' 'Night Swim' coming to Peacock
March 22 (UPI) -- Comedy horror film "Lisa Frankenstein" and horror movie "Night Swim" will stream on Peacock.
Ernie Hudson happy to be back home in NYC for 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'
Movies // 6 days ago
Ernie Hudson happy to be back home in NYC for 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'
NEW YORK, March 22 (UPI) -- Ernie Hudson says he was happy the "Ghostbusters" franchise moved back to its Big Apple origins in the latest chapter, Frozen Empire, following its one-movie side trip to Oklahoma in 2021's "Afterlife."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
Shakira performs, discusses new album on 'Tonight Show'
Shakira performs, discusses new album on 'Tonight Show'
Maura Tierney: Feisty Grace struggles to accept good fortune on 'American Rust'
Maura Tierney: Feisty Grace struggles to accept good fortune on 'American Rust'
Famous birthdays for March 26: Jennifer Grey, Keira Knightley
Famous birthdays for March 26: Jennifer Grey, Keira Knightley
'The Jinx Part Two' presents new evidence in Robert Durst murder case
'The Jinx Part Two' presents new evidence in Robert Durst murder case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement