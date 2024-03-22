Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 22, 2024 / 11:31 AM

'Lisa Frankenstein,' 'Night Swim' coming to Peacock

By Annie Martin
"Lisa Frankenstein" will start streaming March 29 on Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock
1 of 2 | "Lisa Frankenstein" will start streaming March 29 on Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock

March 22 (UPI) -- Lisa Frankenstein and Night Swim are coming to Peacock this spring.

Peacock said in a press release Friday that Lisa Frankenstein will start streaming on its service March 29, with Night Swim to follow April 5.

Advertisement

Lisa Frankenstein is the feature-length directorial debut of Zelda Williams and is written by Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer's Body).

The comedy horror film stars Kathryn Newton as Lisa Swallows, a misunderstood teenager in the 1980s who falls in love with the reanimated corpse of a young Victorian-era man (Cole Sprouse).

"After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness ... and a few missing body parts along the way," an official description reads.

Lisa Frankenstein opened in theaters March 1.

Night Swim is written and directed by Bryce McGuire, who also makes his feature-length directorial debut. The movie is based on McGuire and Rod Blackhurst's short film of the same name.

Night Swim is a supernatural horror film starring Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon as a couple who move into a new home with their two children and discover their backyard pool is haunted.

Advertisement

"The new home comes with a backyard swimming pool, but a deep secret surfaces and unleashes a malevolent force that will drag the family into the inescapable depths of terror," according to an official description.

Night Swim opened in theaters in January.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ernie Hudson happy to be back home in NYC for 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'
Movies // 7 hours ago
Ernie Hudson happy to be back home in NYC for 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'
NEW YORK, March 22 (UPI) -- Ernie Hudson says he was happy the "Ghostbusters" franchise moved back to its Big Apple origins in the latest chapter, Frozen Empire, following its one-movie side trip to Oklahoma in 2021's "Afterlife."
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' teaser reveals funeral, Easter eggs
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' teaser reveals funeral, Easter eggs
March 21 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the teaser for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Thursday, which includes many Easter eggs from the 1988 film and the funeral attended by the Deetzes.
'Furiosa' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Furiosa' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
March 21 (UPI) -- The Cannes Film Festival announced Thursday that "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" will screen out of competition on May 15, with cast and director George Miller in attendance.
Karen Gillan drawn to mystery woman role in twisty 'Sleeping Dogs'
Movies // 1 day ago
Karen Gillan drawn to mystery woman role in twisty 'Sleeping Dogs'
NEW YORK, March 21 (UPI) -- Karen Gillan -- famous for her action-comedy roles -- told UPI she signed on to star in the new psychological thriller "Sleeping Dogs" because it allowed her to play a mystery woman in a story filled with twists.
'Blood Simple,' 'Knives Out' actor M. Emmet Walsh dies at 88
Movies // 1 day ago
'Blood Simple,' 'Knives Out' actor M. Emmet Walsh dies at 88
March 20 (UPI) -- M. Emmet Walsh died Tuesday in Vermont at age 88.
'Harold and the Purple Crayon' trailer draws grown-up magic
Movies // 1 day ago
'Harold and the Purple Crayon' trailer draws grown-up magic
March 20 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the trailer for "Harold and the Purple Crayon" on Wednesday. The film opens Aug. 2 in theaters.
Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, more return in 1st 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' pics
Movies // 1 day ago
Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, more return in 1st 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' pics
March 20 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the first photos from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Wednesday. Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara return for the sequel in theaters Sept. 6.
'Alien: Romulus' teaser: Cailee Spaeny stars in franchise reboot
Movies // 1 day ago
'Alien: Romulus' teaser: Cailee Spaeny stars in franchise reboot
March 20 (UPI) -- "Alien: Romulus," a new sci-fi horror film directed by Fede Álvarez, opens in August.
'The Neverending Story' reboot in the works at See-Saw Films
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Neverending Story' reboot in the works at See-Saw Films
March 20 (UPI) -- "The Neverending Story" will be adapted as a new film series from See-Saw Films and Michael Ende Productions.
Brian Cox to voice Santa in 'That Christmas' animated film
Movies // 2 days ago
Brian Cox to voice Santa in 'That Christmas' animated film
March 20 (UPI) -- "Succession" actor Brian Cox has joined the Netflix film "That Christmas," along with Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker and Bill Nighy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Annemarie Wiley not returning to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
Annemarie Wiley not returning to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
Famous birthdays for March 21: Jasmin Savoy Brown, Rosie O'Donnell
Famous birthdays for March 21: Jasmin Savoy Brown, Rosie O'Donnell
'Blood Simple,' 'Knives Out' actor M. Emmet Walsh dies at 88
'Blood Simple,' 'Knives Out' actor M. Emmet Walsh dies at 88
'Alien: Romulus' teaser: Cailee Spaeny stars in franchise reboot
'Alien: Romulus' teaser: Cailee Spaeny stars in franchise reboot
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' teaser reveals funeral, Easter eggs
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' teaser reveals funeral, Easter eggs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement