1 of 4 | Kathryn Newton stars in the horror comedy "Lisa Frankenstein." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Lisa Frankenstein. The studio shared a trailer for the horror comedy Thursday featuring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse. Advertisement

Lisa Frankenstein is written by Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer's Body) and marks the directorial debut of Zelda Williams, a writer, actress and the daughter of the late Robin Williams.

The film is described as "a coming of rage love story" about misunderstood teenager Lisa Swallows (Newton) and her high school crush (Sprouse), a handsome reanimated corpse from the Victorian era.

"After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness... and a few missing body parts along the way," an official description reads.

Lisa Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest and Carla Gugino also star.

Lisa Frankenstein opens in theaters Feb. 9.

Newton is known for playing Abigail Carlson on Big Little Lies and Allie Pressman on The Society, while Sprouse portrayed Cody Martin on The Suite Life and Jughead Jones on Riverdale.