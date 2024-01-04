'Killers of the Flower Moon' coming to Apple TV+ on Jan. 12

1 of 5 | Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Lily Gladstone star in "Killers of the Flower Moon," coming to Apple TV+ next week. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Killers of the Flower Moon is coming to Apple TV+ next week. Apple TV+ said in a press release Thursday that the film will start streaming Jan. 12. Advertisement

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the David Grann book of the same name. The film takes place in 1920s Oklahoma and explores the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation.

The epic crime drama is written by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese and directed by Scorsese. Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion star.

Killers of the Flower Moon opened in theaters in October and has been well-received by both critics and audiences.

The film is nominated for seven awards at the Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture - Drama, and is up for 12 awards at the Critics Choice Awards, including Best Picture.

In addition, Killers of the Flower Moon will receive the Vanguard Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.