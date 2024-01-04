Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 4, 2024 / 9:00 AM

'Death and Other Details' trailer introduces murder mystery series

By Annie Martin
Violett Beane stars in the murder mystery series "Death and Other Details." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Violett Beane stars in the murder mystery series "Death and Other Details." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing the new show Death and Other Details.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the murder mystery series Wednesday featuring Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane.

Advertisement

Death and Other Details is created by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, who also serve as showrunners.

Beane plays Imogene Scott, a guest on a lavish Mediterranean cruise who finds herself in the wrong place and time and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery.

"Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises -- Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), the world's greatest detective," an official synopsis reads.

Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi and Linda Emond also star.

Death and Other Details premieres Jan. 16 on Hulu.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Mire' teases 'new millennium' in final season
TV // 9 minutes ago
'The Mire' teases 'new millennium' in final season
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Polish thriller series "The Mire" will return for a third and final season, "The Mire Millennium," on Netflix.
Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell named Golden Globe presenters
TV // 1 hour ago
Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell named Golden Globe presenters
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Will Ferrell have been booked as presenters for Sunday's 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Hollywood.
Morris Chestnut to star in 'Watson' medical mystery series for CBS
TV // 2 hours ago
Morris Chestnut to star in 'Watson' medical mystery series for CBS
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Morris Chestnut has signed on to star in "Watson," a contemporary medical mystery drama with roots in Sherlock Holmes lore.
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' trailer showcases star-studded season
TV // 19 hours ago
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' trailer showcases star-studded season
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny and more star in "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans," coming to FX and Hulu.
Reports: Jayden Rey exits 'The Conners' ahead of Season 6
TV // 23 hours ago
Reports: Jayden Rey exits 'The Conners' ahead of Season 6
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jayden Rey, who played DJ's daughter Mary on "The Conners," won't return for Season 6.
'Brothers Sun' reflected Sam Song Li's real life
TV // 1 day ago
'Brothers Sun' reflected Sam Song Li's real life
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Sam Song Li points out the similarities between his character on "The Brothers Sun," premiering Thursday on Netflix, and his own childhood.
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
TV // 1 day ago
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Marsha Warfield, who returns for an episode of "Night Court" on Tuesday, said her bailiff character could not have been gay in the original series, adding that she had not yet come out herself at that time.
'Queer Eye' Season 8 to premiere Jan. 24
TV // 1 day ago
'Queer Eye' Season 8 to premiere Jan. 24
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "Queer Eye" will return for an eighth season on Netflix following news it will be Bobby Berk's final season.
'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman series renewed for Season 5
TV // 1 day ago
'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman series renewed for Season 5
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses," a spy drama starring Gary Oldman, will return for a fifth season on Apple TV+.
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
TV // 2 days ago
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "True Detective: Night Country," premiering Jan. 14 on HBO, introduces two Alaskan detectives whose no nonsense approach makes their investigation of a disturbing crime compelling.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Justin Long marks Kate Bosworth's 41st birthday: 'Simply the best'
Justin Long marks Kate Bosworth's 41st birthday: 'Simply the best'
Jack Black confirms role in 'Minecraft' movie
Jack Black confirms role in 'Minecraft' movie
Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Greta Thunberg, Raegan Revord
Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Greta Thunberg, Raegan Revord
Reports: Jayden Rey exits 'The Conners' ahead of Season 6
Reports: Jayden Rey exits 'The Conners' ahead of Season 6
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement