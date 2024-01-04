Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Ultimatum couple Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson are celebrating the birth of their first child.

The television personalities announced Wednesday that they welcomed a daughter, Lailanni, on Dec. 29.

Brunson and Nelson shared the news on Instagram alongside photos of their baby girl.

"SOOOOOOO IN LOVE! This has been an amazing journey for us. Seeing our little one come into the world healthy was the perfect way to end 2023," the couple captioned the post.

"'Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room if your heart,'" they added. "Can't wait to experience all of this next chapter."

Fellow Ultimatum alum Ryann McCracken Morris was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations you guys!! She is absolutely gorgeous!!! Her mamas twin," Morris wrote.

Brunson and Nelson appeared in Season 2 of The Ultimatum, a Netflix reality series featuring couples where one partner has given the other an ultimatum to get married. The couples have eight weeks to decide whether they will marry or split up.

To complicate their decision, each partner chooses and moves in with a new person from the group to get a glimpse of a different future.

Brunson and Nelson got engaged in the Season 2 finale and announced in September that they were expecting their first child.

"Next Chapter: Motherhood. These past 5 months have been so sweet and special. From hearing your heartbeat to little flutters and kicks. We cannot wait to meet you," Nelson wrote on Instagram.