Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Mire Season 3.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the show's third and final season Thursday.

The Mire is a Polish thriller series centering on crimes in a small town in Poland. Season 1 took place in the 1980s, while Season 2, titled The Mire '97, is set in 1997.

Season 3 will be titled The Mire Millennium.

"New millennium is coming. Old cases are getting a broader context. The past catches up with the characters unexpectedly and secrets from Gronty forest need to be solved," an official description reads.

Magdalena Różczka, Łukasz Simlat, Andrzej Seweryn and Dawid Ogrodnik star.

The Mire Millennium premieres Feb. 28 on Netflix.