Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 4, 2024 / 9:53 AM

'The Mire' teases 'new millennium' in final season

By Annie Martin

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Mire Season 3.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the show's third and final season Thursday.

Advertisement

The Mire is a Polish thriller series centering on crimes in a small town in Poland. Season 1 took place in the 1980s, while Season 2, titled The Mire '97, is set in 1997.

Season 3 will be titled The Mire Millennium.

"New millennium is coming. Old cases are getting a broader context. The past catches up with the characters unexpectedly and secrets from Gronty forest need to be solved," an official description reads.

Magdalena Różczka, Łukasz Simlat, Andrzej Seweryn and Dawid Ogrodnik star.

The Mire Millennium premieres Feb. 28 on Netflix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Death and Other Details' trailer introduces murder mystery series
TV // 54 minutes ago
'Death and Other Details' trailer introduces murder mystery series
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Death and Other Details," a new show starring Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane, is coming to Hulu.
Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell named Golden Globe presenters
TV // 1 hour ago
Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell named Golden Globe presenters
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Will Ferrell have been booked as presenters for Sunday's 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Hollywood.
Morris Chestnut to star in 'Watson' medical mystery series for CBS
TV // 2 hours ago
Morris Chestnut to star in 'Watson' medical mystery series for CBS
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Morris Chestnut has signed on to star in "Watson," a contemporary medical mystery drama with roots in Sherlock Holmes lore.
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' trailer showcases star-studded season
TV // 19 hours ago
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' trailer showcases star-studded season
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny and more star in "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans," coming to FX and Hulu.
Reports: Jayden Rey exits 'The Conners' ahead of Season 6
TV // 23 hours ago
Reports: Jayden Rey exits 'The Conners' ahead of Season 6
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jayden Rey, who played DJ's daughter Mary on "The Conners," won't return for Season 6.
'Brothers Sun' reflected Sam Song Li's real life
TV // 1 day ago
'Brothers Sun' reflected Sam Song Li's real life
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Sam Song Li points out the similarities between his character on "The Brothers Sun," premiering Thursday on Netflix, and his own childhood.
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
TV // 1 day ago
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Marsha Warfield, who returns for an episode of "Night Court" on Tuesday, said her bailiff character could not have been gay in the original series, adding that she had not yet come out herself at that time.
'Queer Eye' Season 8 to premiere Jan. 24
TV // 1 day ago
'Queer Eye' Season 8 to premiere Jan. 24
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "Queer Eye" will return for an eighth season on Netflix following news it will be Bobby Berk's final season.
'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman series renewed for Season 5
TV // 1 day ago
'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman series renewed for Season 5
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses," a spy drama starring Gary Oldman, will return for a fifth season on Apple TV+.
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "True Detective: Night Country," premiering Jan. 14 on HBO, introduces two Alaskan detectives whose no nonsense approach makes their investigation of a disturbing crime compelling.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Justin Long marks Kate Bosworth's 41st birthday: 'Simply the best'
Justin Long marks Kate Bosworth's 41st birthday: 'Simply the best'
Jack Black confirms role in 'Minecraft' movie
Jack Black confirms role in 'Minecraft' movie
Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Greta Thunberg, Raegan Revord
Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Greta Thunberg, Raegan Revord
Reports: Jayden Rey exits 'The Conners' ahead of Season 6
Reports: Jayden Rey exits 'The Conners' ahead of Season 6
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement