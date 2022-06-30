Zelda Williams to direct Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse in 'Lisa Frankenstein'

1/5

Zelda Williams, the daughter of late actor Robin Williams, will make her feature-length directorial debut with the film "Lisa Frankenstein." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Zelda Williams will direct the new film Lisa Frankenstein. Deadline reported Wednesday that Williams, 32, will make her feature-length directorial debut with the romantic comedy. Advertisement

Lisa Frankenstein is written by and produced by Juno and Jennifer's Body writer Diablo Cody. Kathryn Newton (Supernatural) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) will star.

The new film takes place in 1989 and follows an unpopular high school student who accidentally reanimates a handsome Victorian corpse. The student starts to rebuild the creature into the man of her dreams.

Principal photography will begin later this summer.

Williams shared more details on Twitter.

"This movie is a stylized 80s & involves a zombie. It is NOT reality and doesn't pretend to be. Stylistically, the actors are NOT teens but are playing teens (and an undead guy) because that was how many of my fave 80s movies were," she wrote.

Williams is a writer, actress and producer who has appeared on Teen Wolf, Dead of Summer and Jane the Virgin. She is the daughter of late actor Robin Williams and producer Marsha Garces Williams.