Breaking News
Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in as the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court
Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 30, 2022 / 12:07 PM

Zelda Williams to direct Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse in 'Lisa Frankenstein'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Zelda Williams to direct Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse in 'Lisa Frankenstein'
Zelda Williams, the daughter of late actor Robin Williams, will make her feature-length directorial debut with the film "Lisa Frankenstein." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Zelda Williams will direct the new film Lisa Frankenstein.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Williams, 32, will make her feature-length directorial debut with the romantic comedy.

Advertisement

Lisa Frankenstein is written by and produced by Juno and Jennifer's Body writer Diablo Cody. Kathryn Newton (Supernatural) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) will star.

The new film takes place in 1989 and follows an unpopular high school student who accidentally reanimates a handsome Victorian corpse. The student starts to rebuild the creature into the man of her dreams.

Principal photography will begin later this summer.

Williams shared more details on Twitter.

"This movie is a stylized 80s & involves a zombie. It is NOT reality and doesn't pretend to be. Stylistically, the actors are NOT teens but are playing teens (and an undead guy) because that was how many of my fave 80s movies were," she wrote.

Williams is a writer, actress and producer who has appeared on Teen Wolf, Dead of Summer and Jane the Virgin. She is the daughter of late actor Robin Williams and producer Marsha Garces Williams.

Advertisement

Read More

Zawe Ashton expecting first child with Tom Hiddleston 'Young Royals' photos tease 'friendship, secrets' in Season 2 Sarah Hyland to host 'Love Island USA' Season 4 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Dune: Part Two' release delayed to November 2023
Movies // 1 minute ago
'Dune: Part Two' release delayed to November 2023
June 30 (UPI) -- "Dune: Part Two," a sequel to Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel "Dune," has pushed back its release date.
'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' to open BFI London Film Festival
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' to open BFI London Film Festival
June 30 (UPI) -- "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical" will have its world premiere at the opening night gala of the BFI London Film Festival in October.
Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
Movies // 21 hours ago
Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
June 29 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures has released its first official trailer for the new Julia Roberts, George Clooney rom-com "Ticket to Paradise."
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx to star in Netflix film 'Back in Action'
Movies // 23 hours ago
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx to star in Netflix film 'Back in Action'
June 29 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx recruited Tom Brady to help bring Cameron Diaz out of retirement for the new film "Back in Action."
'See How They Run' trailer: Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell star in mystery-comedy
Movies // 1 day ago
'See How They Run' trailer: Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell star in mystery-comedy
June 29 (UPI) -- "See How They Run," a new film starring Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson, will open in theaters in September.
'Knives Out' sequel to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
'Knives Out' sequel to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
June 29 (UPI) -- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," a sequel to "Knives Out" starring Daniel Craig, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' sequel to open in theaters in 2023
Movies // 1 day ago
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' sequel to open in theaters in 2023
June 28 (UPI) -- Sony will release a sequel to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in December 2023.
Dakota Johnson says the making of 'Fifty Shades' was 'psychotic'
Movies // 2 days ago
Dakota Johnson says the making of 'Fifty Shades' was 'psychotic'
June 28 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson discussed the challenges of filming the "Fifty Shades" movies, including her issues with author E.L. James.
'Hocus Pocus 2' teaser trailer: Sanderson sisters return to Salem
Movies // 2 days ago
'Hocus Pocus 2' teaser trailer: Sanderson sisters return to Salem
June 28 (UPI) -- "Hocus Pocus 2," a sequel to "Hocus Pocus" starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, is coming to Disney+ in September.
Emma Roberts joins 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web'
Movies // 2 days ago
Emma Roberts joins 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web'
June 27 (UPI) -- Emma Roberts will join Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in Sony's new Marvel film "Madame Web."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Zawe Ashton expecting first child with Tom Hiddleston
Zawe Ashton expecting first child with Tom Hiddleston
Brandi Glanville regrets how she handled Denise Richards drama
Brandi Glanville regrets how she handled Denise Richards drama
'Young Royals' photos tease 'friendship, secrets' in Season 2
'Young Royals' photos tease 'friendship, secrets' in Season 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement