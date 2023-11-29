Trending
Nov. 29, 2023

'Night Swim' trailer teases 'inescapable terror' in haunted pool

By Annie Martin
Wyatt Russell (R), pictured with Kurt Russell (L) and Goldie Hawn, stars in the horror film "Night Swim." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Wyatt Russell (R), pictured with Kurt Russell (L) and Goldie Hawn, stars in the horror film "Night Swim." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Night Swim.

The studio shared a trailer for the horror movie Wednesday featuring Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon.

Night Swim is based on the 2014 short film by Bryce McGuire and Rod Blackhurst. McGuire wrote and directed the big-screen adaptation.

Wyatt plays Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness. The character moves into a new home with his concerned wife, Eve (Condon), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle) and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren).

"Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home's shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home's past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable horror," an official synopsis reads.

Night Swim is produced by James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring) and Jason Blum (Halloween).

Universal Pictures previously shared a trailer that shows Izzy (Hoeferle) and her boyfriend play a game of Marco Polo in the pool that quickly turns terrifying.

Night Swim opens in theaters Jan. 5.

