Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 11, 2024 / 1:21 PM

'The First Omen' trailer: Nell Tiger Free stars in 'Omen' prequel

By Annie Martin
Nell Tiger Free stars in "The First Omen," a new film in "The Omen" horror franchise. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nell Tiger Free stars in "The First Omen," a new film in "The Omen" horror franchise. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Twentieth Century Studios is teasing the new film The First Omen.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Nell Tiger Free.

Advertisement

The First Omen is a prequel to The Omen (1976) and the sixth film in The Omen horror franchise.

Free plays Margaret, a young American woman sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church.

The character "uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate," an official synopsis reads.

Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson and Bill Nighy also star.

The First Omen is written by Ben Jacoby, Tim Smith, Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas and directed by Stevenson.

The film opens in theaters April 5.

Free is known for playing Leanne Grayson on the Apple TV+ horror series Servant.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Monkey Man' Dev Patel defeats opponents with kitchen utensils
Movies // 27 minutes ago
'Monkey Man' Dev Patel defeats opponents with kitchen utensils
March 11 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a clip from "Monkey Man" showcasing Dev Patel fighting opponents in a kitchen using every utensil laying on the counters.
'Spinal Tap' sequel starts filming, adds Questlove, Trisha Yearwood
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Spinal Tap' sequel starts filming, adds Questlove, Trisha Yearwood
March 11 (UPI) -- "This is Spinal Tap 2" has entered production in New Orleans, with Questlove and Trisha Yearwood confirmed for cameos.
Wes Anderson's 'Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More' anthology gets trailer
Movies // 2 hours ago
Wes Anderson's 'Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More' anthology gets trailer
March 11 (UPI) -- "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More," a short film anthology based on Roald Dahl stories and directed by Wes Anderson, is coming to Netflix following Anderson's Oscar win.
Stars wore red pins to the Oscars calling for Israel-Gaza ceasefire
Movies // 5 hours ago
Stars wore red pins to the Oscars calling for Israel-Gaza ceasefire
March 11 (UPI) -- Numerous celebrities wore red pins to Sunday's Oscars ceremony calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' take top Oscars at Academy Awards
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' take top Oscars at Academy Awards
March 10 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer" was named the Best Picture of 2023, while its stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. won Best Actor and Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.
'Kung Fu Panda 4' tops North American box office with $58.3M
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Kung Fu Panda 4' tops North American box office with $58.3M
March 10 (UPI) -- The animated adventure, "Kung Fu Panda 4," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $58.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' sweeps the Razzies
Movies // 2 days ago
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' sweeps the Razzies
March 9 (UPI) -- "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" picked up five of the Razzie Awards bestowed on some of 2023's cinematic misfires on Saturday.
Oscars: How to watch, what to expect
Movies // 3 days ago
Oscars: How to watch, what to expect
March 8 (UPI) -- The 96th annual Academy Awards will take place Sunday in Los Angeles.
Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough to star in Noah Baumbach's next film
Movies // 3 days ago
Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough to star in Noah Baumbach's next film
March 8 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern, Emmy winner Billy Crudup and Riley Keough have joined the cast of Noah Baumbach's next film.
Cristiana Dell'Anna: 'Cabrini' celebrates doing the right thing, even when it's difficult
Movies // 3 days ago
Cristiana Dell'Anna: 'Cabrini' celebrates doing the right thing, even when it's difficult
NEW YORK, March 8 (UPI) -- Cristiana Dell'Anna told UPI she wanted to play the titular heroine in "Cabrini" because it is the story of a great woman.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scarlett Johansson mocks Sen. Katie Britt in 'SNL' sketch
Scarlett Johansson mocks Sen. Katie Britt in 'SNL' sketch
'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' take top Oscars at Academy Awards
'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' take top Oscars at Academy Awards
New photo shows Princess Catherine smiling with her kids
New photo shows Princess Catherine smiling with her kids
Princess Catherine apologizes for 'confusion' over edited family photo
Princess Catherine apologizes for 'confusion' over edited family photo
Denise Richards drawn to dark humor of 'Hunting Housewives'
Denise Richards drawn to dark humor of 'Hunting Housewives'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement