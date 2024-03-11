Nell Tiger Free stars in "The First Omen," a new film in "The Omen" horror franchise. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Twentieth Century Studios is teasing the new film The First Omen. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Nell Tiger Free.

The First Omen is a prequel to The Omen (1976) and the sixth film in The Omen horror franchise.

Free plays Margaret, a young American woman sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church.

The character "uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate," an official synopsis reads.

Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson and Bill Nighy also star.

The First Omen is written by Ben Jacoby, Tim Smith, Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas and directed by Stevenson.

The film opens in theaters April 5.

Free is known for playing Leanne Grayson on the Apple TV+ horror series Servant.