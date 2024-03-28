1 of 3 | Deborah Ayorinde returns to star in "Them: The Scare." File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Amazon is teasing Them Season 2. Prime Video shared a trailer for the season, titled Them: The Scare, on Thursday. Advertisement

Them is a horror anthology series created by Little Marvin, who serves as showrunner and executive producer with Miri Yoon, Roy Lee and Steve Prinz.

Season 1, titled Them: Covenant, took place in 1953 and followed a Black family who move from North Carolina to an all-White neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Season 2 is set in 1991 and follows Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde), an LAPD homicide detective who investigates "the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken."

"Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor's edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family," an official synopsis reads.

Pam Grier and Luke James also star.

Them: The Scare is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

Season 2 will consist of eight episodes and premiere April 25.

