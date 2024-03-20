Trending
TV
March 20, 2024 / 11:04 AM

'Parasyte: The Grey' trailer: Jeon So-nee co-exists with monster

By Annie Martin

March 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new show Parasyte: The Grey.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi horror series Tuesday featuring Jeon So-nee.

Parasyte: The Grey is based on the Japanese manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki. South Korean writer and director Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan, Hellbound) reimagines the manga in the adaptation.

Jeon stars as Jeong Su-in, a woman who is infected by an alien parasite after being hit by a car. Jeong enters a strange co-existence with the monster.

"Had we not combined as one, we both would have died," the parasite tells Jeong.

Meanwhile, the parasites infect others in South Korea and beyond. Some embrace the monsters, while others vow to combat them.

Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun, Kwon Hae-hyo and Kim In-kwon also star.

Parasyte: The Grey premieres April 5. Netflix released a teaser trailer for the show earlier this month.

