March 20, 2024 / 12:49 PM

'AHS: Delicate': Kim Kardashian torments Emma Roberts in Part Two trailer

By Annie Martin
Kim Kardashian plays Siobhan in "American Horror Story: Delicate." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Kim Kardashian plays Siobhan in "American Horror Story: Delicate." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

March 20 (UPI) -- FX is giving a glimpse of American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two.

The network shared a trailer for the new episodes Wednesday featuring an introduction by series star Kim Kardashian.

Delicate follows Anna (Emma Roberts), a rising actress struggling to conceive a child with her husband, Dex (Matt Czuchry). Anna learns she is in danger from a Satanic cult.

In the Part Two trailer, Anna's publicist Siobhan (Kardashian) promises to give the star the life of her dreams... at a cost. The pair are seen sharing a kiss after Anna vows to "give up anything."

Siobhan is later seen slapping Anna after the actress suggest quitting. Siobhan torments Anna, leading Anna to call her a "monster."

"Oh, no, babe. I am so much worse," Siobhan responds.

Delicate Part Two premieres April 3 on FX and will stream on Hulu.

Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Denis O'Hare and Cara Delevingne also star.

American Horror Story is an anthology horror series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Delicate is the show's 12th season.

Kim Kardashian: 40 red carpet looks of the entrepreneur

Kim Kardashian attends the SeenON.com launch party in Los Angeles on December 6, 2006. Kardashian later reminisced about a trip she and Paris Hilton took to Ibiza in 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

