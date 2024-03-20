Trending
March 20, 2024 / 11:49 AM

'Dead Boy Detectives' photos introduce series based on Neil Gaiman characters

By Annie Martin
George Rexstrew (L) and Jayden Revri play Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland in "Dead Boy Detectives." Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 2 | George Rexstrew (L) and Jayden Revri play Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland in "Dead Boy Detectives." Photo courtesy of Netflix

March 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is introducing the new show Dead Boy Detectives.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the comedy-drama series Wednesday.

Dead Boy Detectives is based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. The series is part of The Sandman universe created by Gaiman.

George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri star as Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, two ghostly teenage detectives who investigate paranormal occurrences and other supernatural cases.

"Edwin and Charles' investigations take them on some spooky quests, from run-ins with evil witches to fights with bloody monsters," according to Netflix's Tudum.

Kassius Nelson and Yuyu Kitamura also star as clairvoyant Crystal and her friend Niko.

Other cast members include Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Lukas Gage, David Iacono and Ruth Connell.

Dead Boy Detectives is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Jeremy Carver and Sarah Schechter, with Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz as showrunners.

Yockey and Schwartz recently told UPI that Gaiman contributed "to two episodes in particular."

Dead Boy Detectives premieres April 25 on Netflix.

