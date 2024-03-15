Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 15, 2024 / 3:59 PM

Neil Gaiman personally contributed to 2 'Dead Boy Detectives' episodes

By Fred Topel
Neil Gaiman created "Dead Boy Detectives" and has worked on two episodes of the Netflix series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Neil Gaiman created "Dead Boy Detectives" and has worked on two episodes of the Netflix series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, March 15 (UPI) -- Dead Boy Detectives, based on Neil Gaiman's comics, is coming soon to Netflix. Showrunners Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz told UPI on Friday that Gaiman has joined the writers for two of the eight episodes.

"He's contributed to two episodes in particular," Yockey said in a Los Angeles interview.

Advertisement

Yockey declined to specify which episodes feature Gaiman's contributions, but said fans will recognize his touch.

"People will see those when they come up," Yockey said. "I think they'll get it."

Yockey and Schwartz said Gaiman has been supportive of them reinterpreting his characters. Edwin (George Rexstrew) and Charles (Jayden Revri) are ghosts who solve cases involving other ghosts.

"It freed us to do our version of the Dead Boy Detectives," Yockey said. "We were excited about basically doing The Hardy Boys on acid."

Yockey said "Hardy Boys on acid" was his interpretation of Gaiman's comics. Yockey said he found them psychedelic in the way the art and text were arranged on the pages.

Schwartz said she and Yockey encouraged their writing staff to go wild.

"We start the room off saying, 'Pitch your most outrageous ideas,'" Schwartz said. "They all ended up making it into Season 1."

Advertisement

Schwartz and Yockey said the episodic cases Charles and Edwin solve are all original to the series. They have taken elements of their backstory, and that of Crystal (Kassius Nelson), a living psychic assisting them, from the comics.

"A lot of times, too, we've taken things from the comic book and reappropriated them to use in a different way," Yockey said.

Schwartz added that fans can discover "a lot of Easter eggs" in the show.

Gaiman first introduced Dead Boy Detectives in an issue of The Sandman. Sandman also has a Netflix series adaptation, so Yockey promised "a fun amount" of crossovers.

The series premiere of Dead Boy Detectives already had some Sandman Easter eggs. Yockey said Netflix, and Sandman creators Gaiman and Allan Heinberg have been cooperative and supportive.

"We've got some more surprises beyond what's in the first episode," Yockey said.

UPI will have more on Dead Boy Detectives before the show premieres.

.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Becoming Karl Lagerfeld' teaser: Daniel Bruhl plays young fashion designer
TV // 3 hours ago
'Becoming Karl Lagerfeld' teaser: Daniel Bruhl plays young fashion designer
March 15 (UPI) -- "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld," a new series starring Daniel Brühl as a young Karl Lagerfeld, is coming to Hulu.
'The Bear' renewed for Season 4, will film directly after Season 3
TV // 6 hours ago
'The Bear' renewed for Season 4, will film directly after Season 3
March 15 (UPI) -- "The Bear," a comedy-drama starring Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, will return for a fourth season on FX on Hulu.
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast reunites after Andre Braugher's death
TV // 6 hours ago
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast reunites after Andre Braugher's death
March 15 (UPI) -- Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews and other "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" stars reunited in the wake of Andre Braugher's death.
'Doctor Who' to return on May 10
TV // 7 hours ago
'Doctor Who' to return on May 10
March 15 (UPI) -- Disney and BBC announced that the next season of "Doctor Who" will premiere on May 10.
Jason Bateman, Jude Law to star in Netflix drama series 'Black Rabbit'
TV // 9 hours ago
Jason Bateman, Jude Law to star in Netflix drama series 'Black Rabbit'
March 15 (UPI) -- Jason Bateman and Jude Law are set to star in and executive producer a new Netflix drama series called "Black Rabbit."
Delayed, final season of 'Snowpiercer' to air on AMC
TV // 9 hours ago
Delayed, final season of 'Snowpiercer' to air on AMC
March 15 (UPI) -- The fourth and final season of the sci-fi series, "Snowpiercer," is set to air on AMC in early 2025.
Anthony Boyle: 'Masters of the Air' is classic good vs. evil story
TV // 12 hours ago
Anthony Boyle: 'Masters of the Air' is classic good vs. evil story
NEW YORK, March 15 (UPI) -- Anthony Boyle says his World War II drama series "Masters of the Air" is one of the rare good vs. evil stories in a morally ambiguous television landscape.
'Black Mirror' Season 7 to include 'U.S.S. Callister' sequel
TV // 1 day ago
'Black Mirror' Season 7 to include 'U.S.S. Callister' sequel
March 14 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Thursday that Season 7 of "Black Mirror" is coming next year, and includes a sequel to the Season 4 episode "U.S.S. Callister."
'Power Book II: Ghost' to conclude with Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'Power Book II: Ghost' to conclude with Season 4
March 14 (UPI) -- "Power Book II: Ghost," a "Power" sequel series starring Michael Rainey Jr., was canceled and will end with Season 4 on Starz.
'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier
TV // 1 day ago
'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier
March 14 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind" alums Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier and Izzy Zapata will appear on the Netflix series "Perfect Match."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier
'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier
Hamish Linklater: Lincoln was on 'date night' when he was killed in 'Manhunt'
Hamish Linklater: Lincoln was on 'date night' when he was killed in 'Manhunt'
'Prank' star Rita Moreno stunned by Lenny Kravitz admiration
'Prank' star Rita Moreno stunned by Lenny Kravitz admiration
Anthony Boyle: 'Masters of the Air' is classic good vs. evil story
Anthony Boyle: 'Masters of the Air' is classic good vs. evil story
Jennifer Lopez cancels 7 shows on 'This is Me ... Now" tour
Jennifer Lopez cancels 7 shows on 'This is Me ... Now" tour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement