Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 29, 2023 / 12:07 PM

'The Sandman': Netflix resumes production on Season 2

By Annie Martin
Tom Sturridge (R), pictured with Sienna Miller, plays Dream on "The Sandman." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI
Tom Sturridge (R), pictured with Sienna Miller, plays Dream on "The Sandman." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Sandman is back in production.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it has resumed production on Season 2 of the fantasy drama. Production was previously halted due to the Hollywood strikes.

Advertisement

Netflix shared the news alongside a photo of Dream (Tom Sturridge) and Desire (Mason Alexander Park) on set.

The news comes on the 35th anniversary of Gaiman's DC comic book series. Gaiman marked the occasion with a note to fans, saying that "Good things are coming."

"We never know where dreams will take us. 35 years ago today, the first issue of The Sandman was released and set so many people, real and imaginary, on paths improbable and journeys unlikely," the author wrote.

"This week we officially restart production on the next set of stories of The Sandman for Netflix, bringing these stories to life in a way that would've seemed like an impossible dream 35 years ago. (Or even 5 years ago.)," he said.

Advertisement

The Sandman follows Morpheus (Sturridge), the king of dreams and one of the seven Endless, powerful begins that embody natural forces.

The cast also includes Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong and Patton Oswalt.

Gaiman and David S. Goyer developed the series, with Allan Heinberg as showrunner.

The Sandman premiered on Netflix in August 2022. Netflix announced that November that it had ordered more episodes.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Shogun' series to premiere in February
TV // 52 minutes ago
'Shogun' series to premiere in February
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- "Shōgun," an FX adaptation of the James Clavell novel, is coming to Hulu in February.
'The Gold' with Hugh Bonneville renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Gold' with Hugh Bonneville renewed for Season 2
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- "The Gold," a drama series starring Hugh Bonneville and Tom Cullen, will return for a second season on BBC One.
David Thewlis: Fagin mixes parental instincts with criminality in 'Artful Dodger'
TV // 1 hour ago
David Thewlis: Fagin mixes parental instincts with criminality in 'Artful Dodger'
NEW YORK, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- David Thewlis and Damon Herriman told UPI they were immediately intrigued by the wild adventures imagined for some of English literature's best-known characters in their new drama, "The Artful Dodger."
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
TV // 7 hours ago
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg discussed the complications created by C. Thomas Howell's willingness to go fully nude in the action-comedy "Obliterated," premiering Thursday on Netflix.
'Dr. Death': Mandy Moore gets close to sinister surgeon in Season 2 trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'Dr. Death': Mandy Moore gets close to sinister surgeon in Season 2 trailer
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Dr. Death" Season 2, starring Édgar Ramírez and Mandy Moore, is coming to Peacock.
'Fallout' photos introduce Prime Video series based on game
TV // 23 hours ago
'Fallout' photos introduce Prime Video series based on game
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Kyle MacLachlan star in "Fallout," a post-apocalyptic drama based on the video game franchise.
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' renewed for Season 4 at Starz
TV // 23 hours ago
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' renewed for Season 4 at Starz
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" was renewed for Season 4 ahead of its Season 3 premiere on Starz.
'The Crown' photos tease show's final episodes
TV // 1 day ago
'The Crown' photos tease show's final episodes
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Historical drama "The Crown" will end with Season 6, Part 2, on Netflix.
'John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial' docuseries gets trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial' docuseries gets trailer
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial," a new show that examines the death of Beatles member John Lennon, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Sweet Home' cast teases new characters, world building in Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Sweet Home' cast teases new characters, world building in Season 2
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Sweet Home," a South Korean horror series starring Song Kang, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard cope with 'Memory' loss
Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard cope with 'Memory' loss
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'
Mark Cuban plans to leave 'Shark Tank': 'It's time'
Megan Fox says love for Machine Gun Kelly heightened grief over miscarriage
Megan Fox says love for Machine Gun Kelly heightened grief over miscarriage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement